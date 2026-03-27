The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2026 First Series.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Moyosola Adesina, the examination body said a total of 32.72 per cent of candidates obtained credits in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

The council said the examination was conducted between 28 January and 14 February, while marking of scripts took place at centres in Lagos, Enugu and Kaduna between 26 February and 13 March.

Candidates’ performance

According to WAEC, 10,523 candidates registered for the examination, representing an 11.49 per cent increase from the 2025 figure of 9,438.

Out of this number, 10,480 candidates sat the examination at 166 centres nationwide.

The breakdown shows that 4,598 candidates, representing 43.87 per cent, obtained credits in at least five subjects, with or without English Language and Mathematics.

However, only 3,429 candidates, representing 32.72 per cent, achieved credits in five subjects, including English and Mathematics — a key benchmark for admission into tertiary institutions.

WAEC noted that this represents an improvement compared to previous years, as 30.95 per cent and 26.96 per cent achieved the same benchmark in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Of the candidates who met this requirement, 1,847 (53.86 per cent) were male, while 1,582 (46.14 per cent) were female.

Gender, special needs candidates

The council said 5,106 candidates (48.72 per cent) who sat the examination were male, while 5,374 (51.28 per cent) were female.

It added that 43 candidates with special needs registered for the examination, including visually impaired and hearing-impaired candidates, as well as albinos, noting that adequate provisions were made for them.

Results processing, withheld cases

WAEC said 8,418 candidates (80.32 per cent) have had their results fully processed and released, while 2,062 candidates (19.68 per cent) still have some subjects being processed due to errors traceable to them.

It assured affected candidates that efforts are ongoing to complete the processing.

The council also disclosed that 75 candidates’ results, representing 0.72 per cent, have been withheld over alleged examination malpractice.

It said the cases are being investigated and decisions would be communicated to affected candidates.

How to check results

WAEC advised candidates to check their results via its official portal and proceed to access digital copies of their certificates online.

Candidates seeking hard copies were also directed to apply through the council’s certificate request portal.

The examination body commended governments, security agencies, and education stakeholders for their roles in the successful conduct of the examination, while congratulating candidates on their performance.