The Nigerian government has pledged to strengthen the existing partnership between Nigeria and the Gates Foundation on digital transformation, nutrition, agriculture and the health sector.

Vice President Kashim Shettima made the pledge during a meeting with a delegation from the foundation, led by its President, Global Growth and Opportunity (GGO) division, Hari Menon, in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Shettima applauded the foundation for sustaining investments and humanitarian aid in Nigeria.

According to him, the foundation remains the nation’s strategic partner in the drive to change the Nigerian narrative.

He also commended the foundation’s Nigerian team members for their passion for the Nigerian project, describing them as very strategic partners.

“We need the Gates Foundation not just as a strong and consistent partner but as a major stakeholder in the Nigeria Project.

“You have sustained investments across human capital development, nutrition, agriculture, health system and so many areas.

“We can’t thank you enough, and honestly, I want to assure you that we will elevate that relationship to a higher pedestal, especially in the area of nutrition, which is now receiving the highest level of support.

“Nigeria is a country with great potential, and if the nation gets its act right, it would surpass some major economies of the world.”

The vice president described the country as the sleeping giant of Africa, taking a leaf from Napoleon Bonaparte, who once described China as “a sleeping giant.”

Mr Shettima stressed the need to increase agricultural productivity by adopting modern technologies, optimising inputs, and improving farm management practices.

He identified key strategies in achieving these to include utilising high-yield and climate-resilient seed varieties, precision farming, and improved irrigation systems.

“I am an agricultural economist by training, a banker by profession, and a politician by calling.

“We have been talking about agriculture for far too long, but the whole mantra is about how to increase productivity,” he stated.

Earlier, Mr Menon said they were on a mission to deepen and broaden the foundation’s partnership with Nigeria.

According to him, the idea is to advance the ongoing reforms of the Tinubu administration. He said Nigeria is going through a remarkable moment under the administration.

“Nigeria is going through a very remarkable moment led by the reformist vision of the President and the Vice-President.

“There are lots of very dynamic changes underway, and the Gates Foundation is privileged to have the opportunity to partner with the government of Nigeria,

and with the private sector innovators of Nigeria to really contribute to long-term economic transformation and development,” he said.

(NAN)