The Federal High Court in Kano on Wednesday declined an ex-parte application filed by the state’s deputy governor, Aminu Abdussalam, seeking to stop impeachment proceedings initiated against him by the State House of Assembly.

​Through his counsel, Umar Danbaito, the Deputy Governor sought an interim injunction to halt the impeachment process, which the assembly set in motion following allegations of corruption.

The plaintiff urged the court to halt all proceedings pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons.

​Court’s ruling

​In his ruling, Justice M. Shaibu denied the application for an immediate injunction.

The judge held that the applicant failed to meet the necessary legal requirements for granting an interim order via an ex parte motion.

While declining the stay of proceedings, Mr Shaibu ordered the applicant to serve the respondents with the court processes.

This ensures the State House of Assembly is formally notified and allowed to file a response.

​The court then adjourned the matter until 16 April, 2026, for further hearing.

The impeachment notice

The Assembly announced on 5 March that it served an impeachment notice on Mr Abdulsalam.

The deputy governor, a member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), declined to join Governor Abba Yusuf and other officials in defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in January.

The assembly initiated the impeachment proceedings over allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office, and breach of public trust made against Mr Abdulsalam.

The action followed a petition submitted by the Executive against Mr Abdulsalam over alleged irregularities during his tenure as Commissioner for Local Government Affairs between 2023 and 2024.

The state lawmakers said the notice complies with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended).

The allegations relate to Mr Abdulsalam’s activities while overseeing the state’s 44 local government areas.

The petition lists the following allegations:

Breach of Public Trust: Abdulsalam is accused of diverting funds meant for local government administrations for personal gain. Between June 2023 and January 2024, he allegedly received kickbacks totalling N462 million over seven months.

Diversion of Funds and Misuse of Official Capacity: From February 2024 to July 2024, he reportedly received N726 million from local government councils under the guise of executing special assignments.

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Abuse of Office: Mr Abdulsalam allegedly facilitated the improper release of N440 million to North Med Pharmaceutical Limited, in violation of public procurement laws and state fiscal regulations.

Gross Misconduct: His actions are said to constitute gross misconduct under Section 188(2) of the Constitution, representing serious breaches of constitutional norms and ethical standards for public office holders.

The lawmakers stated that based on the evidence presented, Mr Abdussalam should be impeached and removed from office in accordance with constitutional procedures.

The lawmakers gave the deputy governor a 14-day window to present his defence, but should the allegations be proven, the Assembly would remove him from his position in accordance with the Nigerian Constitution.