Suspected bandits on Tuesday night attacked Rim village in the Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing two residents and injuring two others.

According to Sahara Reporters, the assailants “stormed the village on Tuesday night, opening fire indiscriminately in an attack that lasted several minutes before they fled into nearby bushes.”

Residents said the attack occurred around 10:30 p.m.

Two people were confirmed dead, while two others sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Movement (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the incident.

He said, “Gunmen stormed Rim Village around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night and opened fire sporadically. As of now, two people have been confirmed killed while two others sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital.”

Mr Tengwong described the attack as part of a recurring pattern of violence in Riyom and surrounding communities, urging security agencies to intensify patrols and track down the perpetrators.

The latest attack comes barely 24 hours after the abduction of a retired pastor, Sunday Agang, in Jos North Local Government Area, further underscoring the deteriorating security situation in Plateau State.

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) confirmed the abduction on Tuesday, with its spokesperson, Dickson Auta, saying, “Yes, it’s true. We got a report of the abduction.”

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Sources said the gunmen invaded the pastor’s residence in the early hours of Tuesday, held his family hostage, and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

The church has since called for calm and prayers, noting a growing pattern of attacks targeting its members and clergy.

Riyom and several other parts of Plateau State have experienced repeated attacks in recent years, leading to deaths, injuries, and displacement, despite ongoing security operations.

As of the time of filing this report, efforts to reach the Plateau State Police Command proved unsuccessful, as calls to the Police Public Relations Officer were not answered.