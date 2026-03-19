The Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, has sanctioned 76 students for examination malpractice during the 2024/2025 academic session.

The decision was taken at the university senate’s 102nd regular meeting, which considered the recommendations of the Examination Misconduct Committee, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

The statement, signed by Ngwen Jacob on behalf of the university’s Public Relations Officer, said the offences ranged from possession of unauthorised materials and mobile phones in examination halls to impersonation and writing answers on parts of the body.

Sanctions imposed include rustication for one academic session, compulsory carryover of affected courses and outright expulsion in severe cases, in line with provisions of the university’s Students’ Handbook.

The senate meeting was chaired by Moses Galadima, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), on behalf of Shadrach Best, the Vice-Chancellor.

According to the statement, the Senate members unanimously endorsed the penalties after reviewing the committee’s findings.

Reaffirming the institution’s position, the vice-chancellor reiterated PLASU’s zero-tolerance policy on examination malpractice, stressing the university’s commitment to academic integrity, discipline and moral standards. He also commended the Examination Misconduct Committee for its diligence and adherence to due process.

Beyond disciplinary matters, the Senate ratified final-year undergraduate and postgraduate results for the 2024/2025 academic session. It also noted that lectures for the new semester had commenced across departments about two weeks earlier.

During the meeting, the Director of ICT, Sati Dapel, presented updates on ongoing digital reforms to streamline students’ registration processes.