Eight teams will compete in the maiden Italian Embassy U-20 Cup scheduled to hold in May, as organisers unveil plans for a grassroots-focused tournament aimed at nurturing young football talents in Nigeria.

The competition, an initiative driven by Rudder Sports Management Limited, will also feature former Super Eagles stars Obafemi Martins and Christian Obodo as ambassadors, lending their experience and profile to the developmental project.

Speaking on the tournament, the Chief Executive Officer of Rudder Sports Management Limited, Emmanuel Babatunde, said the competition is designed to create opportunities for emerging players to showcase their abilities on a structured platform.

He confirmed that eight teams have been selected for the inaugural edition, with the objective of identifying outstanding talents for international exposure.

Beyond the competition, Mr Babatunde revealed that the best 18 players from the tournament will be selected to travel to Italy, where they are expected to further develop their skills and potentially attract interest from European clubs.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins, reflecting on his career trajectory, emphasised the importance of early exposure and structured development.

He noted that beginning his professional journey in Italy played a pivotal role in shaping his career, adding that many talented players in Nigeria lack similar opportunities.

Martins said there are several young players in Nigeria with abilities comparable to top professionals, stressing that platforms like the Italian Embassy Cup could help unlock such potential.

Also speaking, the Consul General of the Italian Embassy, Ugo Boni, expressed concern over Nigeria’s recent struggles on the international stage, particularly the failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup despite the country’s abundance of talent.

He said Nigeria has the potential to dominate African football and compete strongly on the global stage, adding that initiatives like the U-20 Cup could help bridge the gap between talent and performance.

Mr Boni expressed optimism that the tournament would produce players capable of excelling at the highest level and representing Nigeria internationally.

Recalling his personal connection to Nigerian football, he said he was in high school writing his final examination when Nigeria faced Italy at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States, a match that remains one of the most memorable encounters between both nations.

He also highlighted the long-standing football links between Nigeria and Italy, noting that several Nigerian players have plied their trade in the European country over the years.

US-based coach Ken Onofe underscored the importance of grassroots coaching in talent development, stressing that discipline remains a critical factor in shaping successful players.

“Coaching at the grassroots is very important as this will play a great role in shaping the future of a player,” he said, adding that without discipline, young talents may struggle to reach their full potential.

Representing the Lagos State Football Association chairman, Doyin Aina, a Barrister said Lagos provides the right environment to host such a competition, describing the state as a hub for football talents.

Former international Wadi Akanni also echoed similar sentiments, backing the initiative as a timely intervention in Nigeria’s football development structure.

With a blend of local competition and international exposure, organisers believe the Italian Embassy U-20 Cup could serve as a critical pathway for young Nigerian players aspiring to break into the global football scene.