The Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Bilyaminu Moriki, and 12 other members of the assembly have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The speaker announced their defection at a plenary session in Gusau, the state capital, on Monday, after presenting letters of resignation to the House.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmakers’ defection followed a recent, similar move by Governor Lawal, who already announced his exit from the PDP for the APC

NAN also reports that the national secretariat of the APC has scheduled Tuesday, 24 March to officially receive Governor Lawal into the party.

The governor’s reception into the party will be performed by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and the national leadership of the APC, assisted by all the former governors of the state.

The defecting state lawmakers are expected to be formally received into the APC alongside Governor Lawal on Tuesday.

Among the defectors to the APC are Deputy Speaker of the House, Adamu Aliyu (Gummi II constituency), Majority Leader of the House, Bello Mazawaje (Tsafe East constituency), and Chief Whip of the House, Rilwanu Nagambo (Anka Constituency), among others.

Mr Moriki said the lawmakers’ unanimous decision was informed by their desire to join Governor Lawal, who recently defected from the PDP to the APC.

“It became necessary for all of us to support Governor Dauda Lawal to bring more development to the state.

“We received full support from our constituencies before taking the decision to leave the PDP for the APC.

“Our decision is aimed at encouraging smooth collaboration between the state and the federal governments,” the lawmaker said.

NAN reports that with this development, the APC has taken over the Zamfara State assembly, with all 24 members now its members.

(NAN)