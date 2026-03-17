The National Policy on Health Workforce Migration, approved in August 2024, remains in the planning stage, according to the 2025 State of Health of the Nation Report.

The report which was released by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, notes that while an implementation plan for the policy has been developed, full implementation has yet to commence.

This leaves a key component of Nigeria’s response to health worker migration still in its early phase.

According to the report, the ministry finalised an implementation plan for the migration policy in 2025, outlining strategies to manage the movement of health workers, improve retention, and support career progression across the health system.

It also provides a framework for coordinated action between federal and state governments, focusing on improved working conditions and strengthened workforce planning.

“While implementation of the plan has yet to commence, its completion represents a key policy-readiness milestone, providing a structured framework for coordinated federal and subnational action,” the report noted.

Reforms in workforce development

This comes as the government recorded progress in other areas of workforce development.

An additional 23,000 frontline health workers were trained in 2025, bringing the total trained between 2024 and 2025 to 78,146, about 65 per cent of the national target of 120,000.

The report notes that digital learning platforms and remote consultation modules have been integrated into training, while the National Health Workforce Registry has now been expanded to all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It adds that the commencement of a Health Labour Market Analysis is expected to strengthen evidence-based workforce planning and inform retention strategies.

Retention, motivation efforts

Efforts to improve workforce motivation and retention were also featured in the report.

It noted that federal and state governments introduced measures including improved supervision, access to training, and career development opportunities.

Non-financial incentives such as recognition programmes, better access to work tools, and leadership support were also highlighted.

Some states have introduced rural hardship allowances and reward systems to encourage deployment to underserved areas, while investments in mental health support and workforce wellbeing are helping to address burnout.

Persistent workforce shortages

Despite these efforts, the report underscores a continuing shortage of skilled health workers across the country.

The report shows that Nigeria has about 95,456 registered doctors, but only around 60,551 are currently licensed to practice.

Analysis of workforce data in the report shows regional disparities in the availability of doctors, nurses and other health professionals, with several northern states recording the lowest health worker densities in the country.

The report indicates that the shortage of doctors in many northern states has made community health practitioners (CHPs) the backbone of healthcare delivery in rural areas and primary health centres.

Data presented in the report shows that community health practitioners are the largest professional group in Nigeria’s health workforce, with 223,802 individuals registered and licensed as of 2024.

It shows that 100 per cent of licensed CHPs are currently employed, compared with 51 per cent of licensed doctors and 62 per cent of pharmacists.

The report describes several states as facing extremely low doctor availability. Yobe, Kebbi, Zamfara and Jigawa record the lowest doctor density at 0.5 doctors per 10,000 population, meaning that a single doctor may serve about 20,000 people.

Other states including Adamawa, Bauchi, Taraba and Katsina have only 0.7 doctors per 10,000 population.

It also highlights severe shortages of specialised professionals like radiographers, optometrists and physiotherapists in the northern region.

Background

When the migration policy was approved in August 2024, it was framed as a shift towards managing, rather than restricting, the movement of health workers.

An earlier analysis by PREMIUM TIMES highlighted key provisions, including plans to improve working conditions, establish a national workforce registry, and pursue bilateral agreements with destination countries to ensure ethical recruitment.

The policy also proposed incentives such as diaspora engagement and return-to-practice programmes to attract health professionals back to Nigeria.

At the time, medical associations, including the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the National Association of Resident Doctors NARD), warned that without addressing longstanding issues such as poor remuneration, heavy workload and weak infrastructure, the policy might have limited impact.

A separate analysis by Nigeria Health Watch in January 2026 observed that nearly two years after approval, the key challenge remains implementation, particularly around funding, accountability, and measurable outcomes.

The report emphasised the need for clear budget allocations and stronger coordination across levels of government to translate the policy into tangible improvements in working conditions and workforce retention.

Without these, it warned that health worker migration is likely to persist and will continue to strain Nigeria’s health system.