Operatives of the Agunechemba, a vigilante group in Anambra State, have arrested another popular native doctor in the state over alleged ritual practices.

The native doctor, Johnpaul Ezenagu, popularly known as “Muo Mmili Afuluanya”, was arrested on Thursday in Nnewi, a community in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.

The latest development came weeks after a high court in Awka sentenced another popular native doctor in the state, Chukwudozie Nwangwu, to 12 years’ imprisonment for similar offences.

Video clip

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that, upon his arrest, the native doctor claimed he offered sacrifices only at a river in the area and that he could invoke the river goddess to appear as a crocodile.

Following his claims, the Agunechemba members took him to the river and asked him to invoke the river goddess to appear.

This newspaper obtained a video clip which showed the native doctor attempting to invoke the goddess at the river on Thursday.

With a small bell in his left hand and a “shekere” in the other hand, Mr Ezenagu beckoned to the goddess unsuccessfully as the armed vigilante operatives watched on.

When the operatives, after some minutes, instructed the native doctor to stop because he had failed, he obeyed but complained in hushed tones that the goddess might have declined to appear because he did not invoke her with a chicken.

Why the arrest

Speaking to reporters at the river, General Commander and Coordinator of the vigilante group, Ken Emeakayi, said the native doctor was arrested for carrying out ritual sacrifices at the river in violation of the state’s Homeland Security Law.

“As you can see here. Here is the river where he makes sacrifices. He brings young men and women to this place, bathing them in this river with a promise to make them get rich quickly,” Mr Emeakayi said.

“Bathing people in a public river is, on its own, an offence against the Homeland Security Law.”

The commander, who is also special adviser to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State on security, said they equally have video evidence showing that the native doctor had been throwing ritual items into the river.

“We will hand him over to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution,” he added.

Native doctor speaks

Speaking to reporters, Mr Ezenagu appealed to Governor Soludo to forgive him, stressing that he was unaware that performing sacrifices in rivers in the state is illegal.

“But now that I have realised, I promise that I will never practice or make such a mistake again by going to a river to make such a sacrifice,” he said.

Soludo reacts

Reacting, Mr Soludo said his government began to fight ritual practices in Anambra because they threatened to change the state’s and region’s value system and identity.

He spoke on Friday in Awka during the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Anambra State Chapter.

The governor argued that some native doctors and clerics in the state were deceiving people, mostly youth, by claiming they could become instantly wealthy without working.

“If you go to some churches, some pastors – they need to help us. They promise people that if you take olive oil or if you engage in strange prayers and claim that you can be wealthy without work,” he said.

He said while he acknowledges that there is freedom of religion and worship in Nigeria, there is a difference between traditional religion and what he termed “criminal idolatry.”

Background

In January 2025, Governor Soludo signed the Anambra State Homeland Security Bill 2025 into law.

The law, aside from creating the Agunechemba vigilante group, banned the making of charms for the commission of crime and the performance of sacrifices along roads in the state.

It was targeted at native doctors who prepare charms for criminals terrorising residents of the South-eastern state.

The legislation outlawed the practice of Oke-Ite and Ezenwanyi for the purpose of wealth accumulation through supernatural means.

It imposes a sentence of six years’ imprisonment, N20 million, or both for defaulters upon conviction.

The legislation seeks to check growing insecurity in the state.