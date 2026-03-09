The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has ratified the appointment of Sadiq Gombe as the national chairman of the party at its meeting held in Abuja.

The ratification was announced after deliberations at the NEC meeting on Monday in Abuja, where leaders endorsed Gombe’s leadership and pledged renewed unity, stability and organisational discipline nationwide.

The ratification followed a motion moved by Gaza Gbefwi, a member of the House of Representatives representing Karu/Keffi Federal Constituency, who urged NEC members to formally endorse the leadership change proposal.

The motion was seconded by Gbenga Akinbuli, the SDP chairman in Ondo State, who called on members to rally behind the new leadership for unity and progress nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SDP NEC also ratified the appointment of Ugochukwu Uba, a former senator, as national deputy chairman (South) and Rosemary Effiong as national secretary.

The committee also ratified disciplinary measures, including the suspension of former National Chairman Shehu Gabam and others for alleged gross misconduct, following internal investigations and recommendations presented to NEC members for deliberation.

The NEC further ratified all decisions and actions of the National Working Committee taken from March 2022 to March 2026, during which the NWC managed party affairs and organisational matters nationwide.

The NEC also approved zoning arrangements for the offices of the national chairman and presidential candidate, alongside other strategic positions, as part of efforts to balance representation, strengthen inclusion, and enhance party cohesion.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Gombe said the SDP remained Nigeria’s most stable political platform, attributing progress to experienced administrators, committed members and strict adherence to due process nationwide.

He said the party’s engagements with the Independent National Electoral Commission demonstrated discipline and respect for constitutional procedures, citing consistent communication through letters, resolutions and other formal processes over several electoral cycles.

The chairman explained that the party approached the courts only after INEC failed to recognise its candidates during elections, forcing it to seek legal redress from the Federal High Court to the Supreme Court.

He, however, called on INEC and the National Assembly to strengthen the Electoral Act, ensure transparency, fairness, and justice, and guarantee credible elections nationwide ahead of the 2027 elections for Nigerians.

“We are going to do everything possible to provide Nigerians with the needed credible alternative that the SDP has turned out to be today in Nigeria,” Mr Gombe said.

In his goodwill message, former SDP presidential candidate Adewale Adebayo alleged that certain provisions in the 2026 Electoral Act were manipulated, describing them as harmful to democracy.

Mr Adebayo urged the National Assembly to amend the law to restore public confidence, guarantee transparent, credible elections, and strengthen democratic institutions while protecting the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process nationwide.

Also speaking, a former member of the House of Representatives, Mulikat Akande, urged the party to avoid the type of crisis that befell the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by always doing what is right.

The National Woman Leader, Sa’adatu Abdullahi, thanked party members for ensuring a smooth NEC meeting and urged continued cooperation, unity and commitment toward strengthening the party ahead of future elections.

In his welcome address, the National Organising Secretary, Joseph Abu, said the meeting demonstrated the party’s commitment to rebuilding unity, strengthening structures, restoring confidence and stabilising operations after a turbulent internal period.

Mr Abu noted that the SDP remained committed to social justice, inclusion, accountability and people-centred governance, values he said formed the foundation upon which the party was built and sustained.

According to him, the gathering demonstrates the collective resolve of members to build a stronger, more united political platform capable of representing the aspirations and hopes of Nigerians nationwide.

Mr Abu urged members to actively participate in party activities, stressing that unity, courage and shared purpose remained essential for strengthening the party, expanding grassroots support and advancing democratic development across Nigeria.

The organising secretary expressed confidence in the party’s electoral strength, noting that the SDP had produced elected officials and could secure even greater victories in future elections with unity, discipline and commitment.

