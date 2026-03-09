The famous Indian entrepreneur, Prateek Suri, says Nigeria is increasingly viewed as a potential frontier for global luxury brands seeking new growth markets beyond Europe, North America and parts of Asia.

Industry observers say the country’s young population, expanding digital economy and rising entrepreneurial wealth are reshaping how luxury is consumed across Africa.

These shifts are expected to feature prominently at the Business of Luxury Summit, scheduled for 17–19 May in Puglia, Italy, where designers, investors, and technology leaders will discuss how innovation and emerging markets are shaping the industry’s future.

Among those expected to attend is Indian entrepreneur and technology investor Mr Suri, whose investments span infrastructure, property and technology ventures across parts of Africa.

“The future of luxury is no longer just about products,” Mr Suri said in a statement, adding that consumers increasingly expect experiences that combine design, technology and personalisation.”

Nigeria’s growing appeal

According to Mr Suri, Nigeria’s expanding digital economy and rising entrepreneurial class are attracting the attention of luxury brands exploring new markets.

He said, “Nigeria is one of the most exciting luxury frontiers in the world today. A young population, rising entrepreneurs and a deep appreciation for culture and style make it a natural destination for global luxury brands looking for the next generation of consumers.”

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy and one of its most dynamic technology hubs, has experienced rapid growth in smartphone adoption, digital payments and technology-driven business developments that are reshaping consumer demand for premium goods and services.

“In markets like Nigeria, where wealth and digital adoption are rising together, we will see a new generation of consumers who want elegance combined with innovation,” Mr Suri added.

He noted that luxury brands capable of combining premium design with accessible technology could find growing opportunities across Africa’s emerging consumer markets.

Wider economic impact

Mr Suri said increased investment from global luxury brands could also have wider implications for Nigeria’s economy.

“When global luxury brands invest in markets like Nigeria, the impact goes far beyond retail. It creates jobs, stimulates creative industries, strengthens tourism and signals confidence in the country’s long-term economic potential,’’ he noted.

Across parts of Africa, analysts say luxury consumption is evolving beyond traditional retail models. Younger consumers are increasingly drawn to brands that combine design with digital convenience, personalised services and lifestyle experiences.

Rather than replicating Western luxury retail strategies, companies exploring African markets may need to adapt to a younger, technology-driven consumer base.

For the global luxury industry, the shift reflects a broader reality: the next wave of growth may come from emerging markets where wealth, culture and digital innovation intersect.

With its expanding technology sector, growing entrepreneurial class and vibrant cultural influence, Mr Suri says Nigeria is increasingly positioning itself as part of that global conversation.