In an increasingly volatile global environment, regional diversification is no longer optional for serious investors. Devtraco Group is positioning Ghana as a practical and strategic extension of Nigerian wealth.

Appearing on national television, Derek Jason Bossman highlighted how Devtraco’s

developments are intentionally located within Accra’s strongest performing districts, where rental demand remains resilient and premium property continues to appreciate steadily. Watch TV interview here

Projects including The Address and Arlo Cantonments are designed not only as residences but as structured investment assets — supported by professional property management, installment plans, and strong tenant profiles.

Just an hour’s flight from Lagos, Accra offers proximity without complexity. Investors maintain oversight while earning in dollars within a stable property market.

The Devtraco Advantage is built on structure, not speculation. Interested Investors can visit the Devtraco website for more information.