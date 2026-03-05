The Kano State House of Assembly has served an impeachment notice on Deputy Governor Aminu Abdulsalam.

Mr Abdulsalam, a member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), declined to join Governor Abba Yusuf, lawmakers and other officials in defecting to the All Progressives Congress in January.

The assembly, at Thursday’s plenary, served the notice after a motion moved by the majority leader, Lawan Hussaini.

The Assembly’s spokesperson, Kamaluddeen Shawai, told PREMIUM TIMES that the lawmakers gave Mr Abdulsalam two weeks to defend himself.

The development followed remarks in which the deputy governor, reportedly on Wednesday, called the governor a betrayer.

