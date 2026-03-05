The Ondo State Police Command says it has arrested a 62-year-old man for the alleged rape of a 12 year-old girl in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The command’s spokesperson, Abayomi Jimoh, a deputy superintendent of police, said this in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Jimoh said the minor’s mother reported the incident to the police on 3 March after which the case was referred to the gender-based offences unit for discreet investigation.

“The mother reported that on 28 February 2026, at about 7:00 p.m. at Ehin Ala, where her children reside, one Imeje Mathew ‘M’, 62 years, allegedly defiled her 12-year-old daughter.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect allegedly lured the minor into a nearby bush under the pretense of assisting her.

“After she (minor) visited his shop to charge her mother’s phone, he forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“The minor is currently receiving medical treatment at the Hospital while the suspect is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing to ensure diligent prosecution,” he said.

The police spokesperson also said the command reiterated its unwavering commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of women and children in the state.

According to him, the command will ensure that perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence are made to face the full wrath of the law without compromise.

Mr Jimoh appreciated the public for their timely and courageous reporting, and urged them to remain vigilant and continue providing credible, actionable information to the police for swift intervention.

‘Together, we can build a safer society for our children and generations unborn,” the spokesperson said.

(NAN)