A fresh political row has erupted in Gombe State over the party affiliation of Isa Pantami, former minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of spreading misinformation by claiming that Mr Pantami, its governorship candidate, remains a member of the ruling party.

The APC had challenged claims regarding Mr Pantami’s resignation, insisting that he remains a member of the party, pending his compliance with established constitutional and electoral procedures.

Speaking at a press conference in Gombe on Tuesday, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Moses Bolde, said the party found it necessary to address lingering misinformation about Mr Pantami’s political status.

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Mr Bolde recalled that 25 of the 27 members of the APC Executive Committee in Pantami Ward had earlier distanced themselves from reports of the former minister’s resignation from the party, stating that they had neither received nor deliberated on any such letter.

He said members of the ward executive committee had consistently maintained that the alleged resignation was processed without their knowledge or approval.

He explained that the ward chairman, Bala Galda, reportedly acknowledged receiving a letter said to have been submitted on behalf of Mr Pantami on 23 May. However, the document was dated 19 May and allegedly delivered by an individual identified as Abba Pantami.

“Despite repeated requests by members of the ward executive committee, a copy of the purported resignation letter has not been made available for scrutiny,” Mr Bolde said.

He argued that based on the provisions of the APC constitution, guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Electoral Act, Mr Pantami remains a member of the APC until all prescribed procedures for resignation are duly completed and verified.

The APC spokesperson also rejected claims allegedly made by Mr Pantami during a television interview in which he reportedly stated that his move to the PDP and his governorship ambition enjoyed the blessing of President Bola Tinubu.

“We categorically reject this assertion. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a committed leader of the APC who has consistently demonstrated loyalty to the party and its ideals,” Mr Bolde said.

“It is difficult to believe that the President would endorse activities that run contrary to the interests, unity and growth of the APC.”

Mr Bolde reaffirmed the party’s commitment to transparency, unity and democratic principles, assuring supporters that the APC would continue to protect its integrity and remain focused on consolidating its achievements in Gombe State.

PDP reacts

In its reaction, the PDP insisted that Mr Pantami formally resigned from the APC and has fulfilled all requirements for membership of the opposition party, dismissing suggestions that his defection was invalid.

Speaking at a press conference in Gombe on Tuesday, the PDP Public Relations Officer, Abdulkadir Dukku, said documentary evidence in the party’s possession showed that Mr Pantami had lawfully exited the APC before joining the PDP.

Describing the APC’s position as unfounded, the PDP spokesperson said the claim reflected a misunderstanding of the Electoral Act and the constitutional provisions governing political party membership.

“The claim that Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami remains a member of the APC is not only laughable but also demonstrates ignorance of the Electoral Law and our party’s constitution,” Mr Dukku said.

He said the chairman of the APC in Pantami Ward personally acknowledged receipt of Mr Pantami’s resignation letter on 19 May, adding that the acknowledgement later circulated widely on social media.

The PDP urged APC members, supporters and the general public to disregard what it described as misleading narratives surrounding the former minister’s political status.

“We call on the public to ignore these claims. The facts are clear, documented and verifiable. Professor Pantami is a bona fide member of the PDP,” Mr Dukku stated.

The opposition party also criticised the APC for repeatedly raising the issue despite what it described as clear evidence that the former minister had left the ruling party.

According to the PDP spokesman, the latest briefing was the third time the APC had publicly addressed the matter, despite documents confirming the former minister’s resignation.

Mr Dukku argued that rather than focusing on Mr Pantami’s political future, the APC should concentrate on preparing for the forthcoming governorship election.

“It is surprising that the APC continues to organise press conferences on a matter that has already been settled. They should focus on the election and allow the people of Gombe State to decide their future,” he said.

The PDP further suggested that the ruling party’s repeated references to Professor Pantami’s defection could be linked to concerns about the opposition candidate’s growing popularity.

“If the APC lacks confidence in its candidate, it should address its internal challenges instead of insisting that Professor Pantami must remain in its party,” Mr Dukku added.

He maintained that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees freedom of association, stressing that every Nigerian has the right to join or leave a political party without interference.

The PDP spokesman said Mr Pantami exercised that constitutional right by resigning from the APC and aligning with the PDP.

Mr Dukku reiterated the PDP’s commitment to issue-based campaigns, saying the party would focus on presenting its vision for governance, economic development and improved public service delivery in Gombe State.

“Our focus remains on providing credible leadership and practical solutions to the challenges facing the people of Gombe State. We are committed to a campaign based on issues, development and good governance,” he said.

The exchange marks the latest sign of rising political tension in Gombe State as parties begin positioning themselves ahead of the next governorship election, where Mr Pantami is expected to be one of the most closely watched contenders.