The federal government, on Wednesday, approved six major road projects across the country.

It also approved the demolition of the Carter Bridge in Lagos and the redesign of a new one.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

The road projects are:

-Ibadan–Ife–Ilesa Road Reconstruction: Reconstruction of 103 km dual carriageway (re-awarded after minimal prior progress) awarded for ₦427 billion;

-Kano–Kongolam Road: Review, rescoping, and redesign of 132 km road to a three-lane concrete carriageway (linking Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina states, includes solar lights and CCTV) awarded for ₦334 billion.

– Keffi–Nasarawa–Abaji Road Phase Two: Rehabilitation of 129.3 km road awarded for ₦203 billion;

-Suleja–Minna Road Completion: Completion of the remaining 71 km dual carriageway (one carriageway) awarded for ₦91 billion;

– Carter Bridge Project: Detailed design, costing, and preparation for demolition of existing bridge + new bridge construction (Lagos) awarded for ₦5.6 billion (for design phase by Advanced Engineering Consultants);

-Abuja–Lokoja Road Reconstruction: Reconstruction of 86 km affected section (with multiple contractors, including Julius Berger) awarded for ₦146 billion.

Mr Umahi explained that the reconstruction of the Ibadan–Ife–Ilesa Road was awarded by the previous government, though there was little progress on the project when the Tinubu administration assumed office, hence it was reviewed and re-awarded.

On the Kano-Kongolam Road, he said the four-year-old project was initially planned as an asphalt road but will now be a three-lane concrete carriageway. He added that the upgraded design now includes solar-powered streetlights and closed-circuit television (CCTV) installations.

The minister said Phase Two of the Keffi–Nasarawa–Abaji Road rehabilitation project will significantly improve connectivity between Nasarawa State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Umahi said the Suleja–Minna Road was originally awarded to Salini Construction Company but was terminated due to poor job done. He added that only 10 km of the road was completed before the termination of the contract.

He also stated that FEC decided to complete the remaining 71 kilometres of the dual carriageway, with one carriageway contracted and awarded to China Geo-Engineering Corporation (CGC) while the second carriageway had been cleared from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

The minister explained that the technical evaluation done on the Carter Bridge revealed that it can no longer be rehabilitated, hence the decision to demolish it and replace it.

On the Abuja–Lokoja Road, Mr Umahi said it would now be reconstructed using reinforced concrete and handled by five contractors, including Julius Berger, which is already executing other segments along the corridor.

The minister said the government planned to commission at least four road projects in each of the six geo-political zones by 15 May.