The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday adjourned the terrorism trial of former Attorney‑General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and his son, Abdulaziz Malami.

Judge Joyce Abdulmalik adjourned the case after the prosecution asked for time to familiarise itself with the case.

This followed the transfer of prosecution from the State Security Service (SSS), which instituted the charges last month, to the AGF office.

Rotimi Oyedepo, the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) who appeared for the prosecution, noted that his office only recently received the case file from the SSS.

“We ask your lordship for a very short date. If we have four days, it will be enough to get ready,” said Mr Oyedepo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Granting the request, Judge Abdulmalik adjourned the matter until 10 March for trial and for the prosecution to formally open its case.

The SSS arraigned Mr Malami (SAN) and his son before the judge on 3 February on six terrorism-related charges.

In the charges, the federal government alleged that Mr Malami, sometime in November 2022, knowingly abetted terrorism financing by allegedly refusing to prosecute suspected terrorism financiers whose case files were forwarded to his office while he served as Attorney General of the Federation.

The offence is said to be contrary to Section 26(2) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In another count, the prosecution alleged that Mr Malami and his son engaged in conduct preparatory to an act of terrorism by possessing, without licence, a Sturm Magnum firearm, 16 live cartridges, and 27 expended cartridges at their residence in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, in December 2025.

The defendants were also accused of unlawful possession of the firearm and ammunition, offences punishable under relevant provisions of the Firearms Act.

At their first appearance on 3 February, both defendants pleaded not guilty to all counts. The defence applied for bail, but Judge Abdulmalik directed that formal written applications be filed.

On 27 February, she granted Mr Malami and his son bail of N200 million each, with conditions including surrender of travel documents and provision of sureties with verifiable property.

Separate money laundering case

The defendants are also facing a separate money laundering case before the same court. The father and son are standingthe trial for money laundering along with Mr Malami’s wife, Asabe Bashir.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the trio on 16 money laundering charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The charges allege that between 2015 and 2025, the defendants conspired to conceal, disguise and retain proceeds of unlawful activity worth about N8.7bn through multiple bank accounts, corporate entities and high value property acquisitions.

The case was first brought before Judge Emeka Nwite on 30 December last year. The judge remanded the three of them in custody and admitted them to bail of N500m each with two sureties.

After the court resumed from the Christmas break, the file was returned to Chief Judge John Tsoho for re-assignment to another judge.

The case was re-assigned to Judge Obiora Egwuatu, who announced his withdrawal from the case on personal grounds during its first hearing before him.

The chief judge then re-assigned the matter to Judge Abdulmalik, the same judge handling the terrorism financing case against Mr Malami and his son.

On 27 February, the prosecutor, Jibrin Okutepa, a SAN, applied to correct clerical errors in two of the counts, reducing figures from billions to millions. Mr Malami and his co‑defendants pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Judge Abdulmalik ordered the three back to custody while fresh bail applications were filed, and adjourned the matter for commencement of trial and hearing of bail applications.

The EFCC alleged in the case that Mr Malami and family members used a complex network of companies and bank accounts to launder alleged proceeds of unlawful activity, including concealing funds in corporate accounts, retaining cash as loan collateral, and acquiring high value properties in Abuja, Kano and other locations.

Mr Malami is also facing separate asset forfeiture proceedings involving properties in Abuja, Kano, Kaduna and his home state of Kebbi, worth nearly N213 billion, at stake.