The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has brought forward the dates for the 2027 general elections following the enactment of a new Electoral Act.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Mohammed Haruna, INEC said the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections will now hold on 16 January 2027, while governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections have been rescheduled to 6 February 2027.

The elections were earlier fixed for 20 February and 6 March 2027, respectively, under the repealed Electoral Act, 2022.

Muslim faithful had also raised concerns that the previous timelines would coincide with the fasting month of Ramadan and could affect voter turnout.

INEC said the adjustment became necessary after the repeal of the 2022 law and the enactment of the Electoral Act, 2026, which introduced changes to statutory timelines for pre-election and electoral activities.

The commission has also reviewed the timeline of activities for the 2027 elections.

It has also rescheduled the Osun State governorship elections.

The commission said the election, which was initially slated for 8 August, has been moved to Saturday, 15 August.

It said while some activities have already been concluded for the Ekiti and Osun elections, “the remaining activities will now be implemented strictly in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2026.”

“Following the repeal of the Electoral Act, 2022 and the enactment of the Electoral Act, 2026, which introduced adjustments to statutory timelines governing pre-election and electoral activities, the commission has reviewed and realigned the Schedule to ensure full compliance with the new legal framework,” the statement added.

New schedule of activities

According to the revised timetable, political parties will conduct their primaries between 23 April and 30 May, including the resolution of disputes arising from the exercises.

Campaigns for presidential and National Assembly elections will commence on 19 August, while those for governorship and state Houses of Assembly will begin on 9 September.

However, all campaigns must end 24 hours before election day, INEC said.

New Electoral Act

President Bola Tinubu signed the new electoral act on 18 February, following its passage by the National Assembly.

The National Assembly passed the law despite opposition from some Nigerians over the Senate’s rejection of the clause mandating the electronic transmission of election results.

READ ALSO: IPI Nigeria urges IGP Tunji Disu to prioritise press freedom

The House of Representatives had earlier passed a version of the bill that mandates the electronic transmission of election results from polling units to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Result Viewing Portal (IReV) immediately after vote counting.

However, the Senate rejected the provision and retained it in the 2022 Electoral Act, allowing results to be transmitted to collation centres without making electronic transmission compulsory.

The decision triggered protests and mounting pressures from Nigerians, particularly members of opposition political parties, forcing the Senate to rescind its position and resolve that electronic transmission would remain optional and that manual transmission would be used in cases of internet failure.