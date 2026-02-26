A former governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Modele Sarafa-Yusuf, has declared her intention to contest the 2027 governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement posted on her X page on Wednesday and addressed to party leaders and stakeholders in the state, Mrs Sarafa-Yusuf said her decision followed consultations across party structures and interest groups.

The APC top figure is a veteran broadcast journalist and media professional, best known as a pioneering sportscaster with the Nigerian Television Authority.

She said she chose to make her declaration through a public letter to underscore what she described as a responsibility-driven approach to leadership and succession.

“After deep reflection and wide consultation, I have decided to make myself available to serve as our party’s candidate for Governor, Ogun State, in the 2027 elections.

“Each generation is tested by history in different ways. Ours is being tested by how well we manage growth, equity, and continuity—how we ensure that Ogun State does not merely expand but truly develops; not just for some, but for all.

“This is, therefore, not a candidacy designed to undermine any of our leaders or rewrite the past. It is designed to protect what works and improve what must be improved — without rupture,” she said.

Mrs Sarafa-Yusuf previously contested for the APC governorship ticket ahead of the 2023 election but was unsuccessful. In her new declaration, she said she accepted the outcome of that contest and maintained her relationships within the party.

She described the 2027 succession cycle as one that requires caution, warning against internal divisions and political instability.

“However, I did not destabilise the system. I accepted the outcome, preserved relationships, and stayed engaged. That experience clarified two things for me: where the red lines are, and what it takes to compete without fracturing the party or the state.

“This is, however, not a return driven by unfinished business. It is a response to a different political environment,” she stated.

The aspirant said she maintains a cordial relationship with Governor Dapo Abiodun, adding that her ambition is not designed to undermine the current administration.

She said continuity and orderly transition should guide the party’s decision-making process.

Zoning and Ogun West agitation

Mrs Sarafa-Yusuf acknowledged agitation from Ogun West over zoning of the governorship seat. However, she cautioned against handling the issue in a way that could deepen divisions.

According to her, inclusion must be pursued without destabilising the broader political structure of the state.

The aspirant also warned against what she called “loud politics,” saying electoral victory must be weighed alongside governability and investor confidence.

She argued that Ogun State has historically thrived on moderation, institutional respect and balance.

According to reports, Mrs Sarafa‑Yusuf hails from Iperu‑Remo in Ogun State, which is part of the Ogun East Senatorial District.

Ogun State’s governorship has historically rotated between two of its three senatorial districts – Ogun Central and Ogun East, sidelining Ogun West.

Ogun Central produced Governor Olusegun Osoba (1992–1993, and 1999–2003) and Governor Ibikunle Amosun (2011–2019), while Ogun East produced Governor Bisi Onabanjo (1979–1983), Governor Gbenga Daniel (2003–2011), and the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun (2019–present).

Despite repeated calls for power rotation, Ogun West has never produced a governor, fuelling ongoing agitation for zoning the 2027 governorship to the district.

As of now, no candidate from Ogun West has officially emerged as the APC flagbearer, though stakeholders continue to push for inclusion from the zone.

Mrs Sarafa-Yusuf is part of a growing number of governorship aspirants on APC platform in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier on Thursday that Iyabo Obasanjo, a former senator and daughter of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo who hails from Ogun Central, has formally declared her intention to contest the Ogun State governorship election.

Priorities

If elected, she pledged to consolidate Ogun’s industrial base, expand infrastructure, empower young people and strengthen trust between government and citizens.

A holder of a Master’s degree in Public Administration and a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants, she said her background in journalism and experience in both the public and private sectors have prepared her for leadership.

“If I get the party’s ticket and go on to be elected, I will drive result-oriented governance by leveraging on my Master’s degree in Public Administration; the vast knowledge gained from my years as an award-winning journalist; and my successful careers in both the public and private sectors.

“I will govern as an administrator — consultative but firm and disciplined. Those who work with me will know where they stand. Institutions will be respected. Power will be exercised with restraint,” she stated.

She called for an orderly and credible primary process within the APC and said she would continue consultations with party leaders in the coming weeks.

“I believe Ogun State is ready for a future built on balance, unity and effective leadership. I am ready to serve,” she wrote.

Mrs Sarafa-Yusuf also noted that her aspiration carries a gender dimension, pointing out that Nigeria has yet to elect a female governor.

However, she said her ambition should be assessed on competence and capacity rather than symbolism.