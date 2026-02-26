The Presidency has reiterated its support for the special committee on campaign against social vices in secondary and tertiary institutions, calling its mandate critical to the moral and academic development of Nigerian youths.

Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to the President, gave the assurance on Thursday during a meeting with committee members at the State House in Abuja.

Mr Gbajabiamila described the rising incidence of social vices among young people as a growing national concern.

He noted that while youths are often called the “future of the nation,” deliberate and coordinated action is required to secure that future.

“Many of the federal government’s ongoing reforms are forward-looking and targeted at the younger generation,” he said.

“Failure to properly guide and support our youths could undermine the long-term gains of those reforms.”

He stressed that tackling social vices requires a whole-of-society approach, involving parents, teachers, religious leaders, communities and relevant institutions.

He warned that the challenge has assumed near-pandemic proportions globally.

Moral re-orientation

Mr Gbajabiamila linked the fight against social vices to moral education, emphasising that law enforcement alone is insufficient without moral guidance.

He urged the committee to be innovative and adapt to evolving realities, citing his personal experience engaging students directly through school visits as a positive example.

He also assured the committee of government collaboration and promised efforts to mobilise support from corporate organisations through Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

Demonstrating personal commitment, he announced a N50 million seed donation to be released in two tranches, starting with N25 million.

Nationwide Drive

Also speaking at the meeting, Jerry Ugokwe, chairman of the committee, thanked the Chief of Staff for the audience and reiterated the committee’s mission to curb social vices among Nigerian students.

He explained that the committee’s work spans combating cultism, drug abuse, examination malpractice, cybercrime, and related offences, while promoting discipline, responsible leadership, and student welfare.

Mr Ugokwe noted that since its inauguration, the committee has moved from policy formulation to action, holding engagements in Edo and Kwara States.

He appealed for stronger institutional support, including approval and logistical backing for a planned grand national launch at the State House Conference Hall.

Student engagement, urgency

Also speaking, Sunday Asefon, senior special assistant to the President on Student Engagement, highlighted the urgency of the intervention, citing a recent university student death linked to drug intoxication as an example of the stakes involved.

Mr Asefon said the committee was deliberately structured as a multi-stakeholder platform, bringing together education authorities, religious leaders, and other actors to drive holistic value reorientation among students.

He also said that the Federal Ministry of Education had made a budgetary provision for the committee in the 2025 fiscal year.

Despite limited resources, he said the committee has successfully conducted programmes in Edo and Kwara States and is preparing a larger national engagement in Abuja.

He called for enhanced institutional support, noting that the committee’s work aligns closely with the administration’s broader youth development and nation-building agenda.