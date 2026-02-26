The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has notified the public of a precautionary recall of selected batches of Aptamil and Cow & Gate infant formula products over concerns about possible contamination with cereulide, a toxin produced by Bacillus cereus.

The agency made this known in a notice published on its website on Wednesday.

According to NAFDAC, the recall was initiated by Danone Nutricia following the detection of a potential contamination risk. Cereulide, the toxin in question, is associated with foodborne illness and may cause symptoms such as nausea and severe vomiting.

The agency warned that exposure to toxins in infant and follow-on formulas could result in adverse health effects, particularly in infants and young children. These include gastrointestinal disturbances, possible growth and developmental concerns, and other toxicological effects.

The affected batches were manufactured in Ireland and Hungary and distributed across the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries.

Products affected

NAFDAC listed Aptamil 1 From Birth First Infant Milk, 800g pack, with an expiry date of 31 October 2026, among the recalled products.

Other Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk products affected include the 800g packs with best-before dates ranging from 9 July 2026 to 4 December 2026; 700g packs with dates from 22 August 2026 to 26 November 2026; and 1.2kg “Big Pack” variants with dates from 14 August 2026 to 25 December 2026.

The Aptamil 1 “Hungry” 800g packs with dates from 4 July 2026 to 24 February 2027 are also included.

The recall further covers Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk in pre-measured tablet form with all dates up to and including 17 January 2027.

For Aptamil 2 Follow-On Milk, the affected products include 800g packs with dates from 18 June 2026 to 4 January 2027; 700g packs with dates from 5 August 2026 to 20 February 2027; and 1.2kg Big Pack variants with dates from 23 July 2026 to 13 January 2027.

The pre-measured tablet versions of Aptamil 2 Follow-On Milk with dates up to and including 17 January 2027 are also listed.

In addition, several Cow & Gate products were recalled.

These include Cow & Gate 1 First Infant Milk in 700g packs with dates from 31 July 2026 to 31 January 2027; 800g packs with dates from 11 June 2026 to 25 January 2027; 600g packs with dates from 12 August 2026 to 16 January 2027; and 1.2kg Big Pack variants with dates from 11 July 2026 to 20 February 2027.

Cow & Gate 1 First Infant Milk “Hungry” 800g packs dated from 31 July 2026 to 23 February 2027 and Cow & Gate Anti-Reflux 800g packs with dates from 7 June 2026 to 18 February 2027 are also affected.

Nigerian market not affected

NAFDAC, however, clarified that the recall does not affect Aptamil infant formula produced specifically for Nigeria, which complies with Codex standards and is considered safe for consumption.

The agency stated that Aptamil products duly registered for the Nigerian market include Aptamil Nutribiotik 1 (800g and 400g) with registration number D1-7392; Aptamil Nutribiotik 2 (800g and 400g) with registration number D1-7396; and AptaJunior Nutribiotik 3 (800g and 400g) with registration number D1-7397.

It warned that any Aptamil product without the appropriate NAFDAC registration number and product information should be regarded as illegal in Nigeria.

NAFDAC added that the company has proactively blocked the affected products at its warehouse in Nigeria as a precaution and has commenced laboratory analysis.

The agency said it would provide further updates as necessary.

Tampered SMA Gold batch

Just earlier this week, NAFDAC alerted healthcare providers, caregivers and the public to the discovery of a suspected revalidated batch of baby food, SMA Gold First Infant Milk (900g) in Kaduna State.

The agency disclosed that the product allegedly caused gastrointestinal distress in a four-month-old infant after consumption.

In a public alert posted on its website on Sunday, NAFDAC said a physical examination of the complaint sample revealed clear signs of date tampering.

According to the agency, the manufacturing and expiry dates printed on a top preprinted sticker were inconsistent with the originally printed dates underneath, confirming suspicion of revalidation and deliberate alteration.

The implicated product, SMA Gold From Birth First Infant Milk, 900g, is reportedly manufactured by Nestlé, the advisory added.

Surveillance and reporting

The agency said all its zonal directors and state coordinators have been activated to conduct surveillance to identify any recalled batches or illegally imported Aptamil infant and follow-on products in circulation.

NAFDAC urged parents, caregivers and healthcare professionals to remain vigilant, purchase infant formula only from authorised sources and verify product registration details before purchase.

Consumers were also encouraged to report suspected availability of unregistered or illegally imported products, as well as any adverse events linked to the implicated formulas, to the nearest NAFDAC office or through its official reporting platforms.