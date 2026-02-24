Forensic pathologists from the Federal Ministry of Justice have arrived in Benue State to investigate the June 13, 2025, attack on Yelwata, a community in the Guma Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement on Monday, the governor’s Technical Adviser on Media, Solomon Iorpev, said Governor Hyacinth Alia welcomed the team as part of efforts to ensure justice for victims of what he described as a brutal assault.

“As the Benue State Government continues to take concrete steps to ensure justice for the victims of the brutal attack on Yelwata community, the governor has welcomed a team of forensic pathologists from the Federal Ministry of Justice deployed to gather forensic evidence from the gruesome murders,” Mr Iorpev said.

According to the statement, the governor was represented at the event by the Director General of Homeland Security, Jacob Gbamwuan, and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Yangien Ornguga.

The state government assured the federal team of full cooperation during the one-week assignment.

The deployment follows proceedings at the Federal High Court in Abuja, where nine suspects were arraigned on 2 February 2026 before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik in connection with the Yelwata attack.

The court stressed the importance of forensic evidence to ensure a fair trial and proper determination of culpability.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the Yelwata attack, which occurred on 13 June 2025, left several residents dead and others displaced.

The incident formed part of a pattern of violent attacks on communities in Benue State over the past year, particularly in Guma, Logo and Katsina-Ala local government areas.

At the February arraignment, federal prosecutors told the court that investigations were ongoing and indicated that additional evidence, including forensic analysis, would be presented during trial.

The judge subsequently ordered that the suspects be remanded and underscored the need for thorough documentation of the crime scene.

ALSO READ: Benue flags off resettlement housing for Yelwata attack survivors

Mr Iorpev said Governor Alia reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to “work with all stakeholders to uncover the truth behind the Yelwata community attack and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”

He also urged residents to remain calm and support the process.

The forensic exercise is expected to focus on exhumation, documentation and scientific analysis of remains and other materials relevant to the case.

Its findings may prove central to the prosecution as the trial of the nine suspects proceeds in Abuja.