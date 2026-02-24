Nollywood comic actor and content creator Bamidele Oluwatope, popularly known as Okemesi, has reportedly slipped into a coma following complications from medications administered during a recent hospital admission, colleagues and associates have said.

Actor Jeff Owolewa, better known as Tony Montana, disclosed the development in a recent Instagram post, raising concerns about the comedian’s deteriorating health condition.

Mr Owolewa said Mr Oluwatope was re-admitted to the hospital after experiencing severe reactions to drugs prescribed when he was discharged from a private medical facility last week. The comedian had only recently moved into a new apartment rented for him through public donations, following appeals for assistance.

Coma

“Guys, Okemesi has been hospitalised again. He was sleeping all through Saturday and Sunday without much appetite for food due to complications from the drugs that were given to him when he was discharged last week,” Mr Owolewa said.

According to him, attempts to secure immediate medical care were unsuccessful, with several hospitals reportedly declining admission due to a lack of space. He said a government hospital in Igando turned them away before they returned to the private hospital that initially treated the actor.

“They admitted him and stabilised him. His breathing is improving, but he has been in a coma since Monday morning. They have placed him on oxygen. We are praying he gets back on track,” Mr Owolewa added, appealing for prayers and financial assistance to cover medical expenses.

Earlier appeals for help

This recent development comes amid ongoing concerns over Mr Oluwatope’s health and welfare.

In a widely circulated video last week, the comedian publicly appealed for support, revealing that he was battling serious health challenges and lacked stable accommodation.

Speaking in the video, Mr Owolewa expressed shock at his colleague’s physical condition, noting that he had become significantly thinner and visibly frail compared with his earlier public appearances.

Mr Oluwatope attributed his prolonged illness to what he described as a “spiritual attack,” recounting how he was initially treated at Island Hospital before being relocated to Osogbo, Osun State, where he said prayers and spiritual intervention helped him regain partial mobility.

“I became crippled. I couldn’t talk or stand. It was through prayers and God’s miracles that I was revived,” he said.

He also narrated how complications in his family situation forced him to leave his brother’s residence and seek shelter on church premises, adding that he struggled with food, shelter and basic needs.

“I don’t have a place to sleep. I don’t have anything. My fans are the only thing left for me. I need help to get back on my feet, especially with accommodation,” he said.

Career and background

Okemesi rose to prominence through comedy skits, online platforms and talent competitions, including the De9jaSpirit Talent Hunt, where his stand-up routines gained attention. He is known for blending English, Yoruba and his native Ekiti dialect in his performances, a style that has endeared him to fans.

He has appeared in several Yoruba-language and mainstream Nollywood productions, including Dearest, produced by Kunle Afod, as well as Aborisade, Mebamu, and The Order.