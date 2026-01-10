Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has urged residents of the state to ignore recent meetings and criticisms by opposition politicians, describing them as “noise” driven by selfish interests rather than concern for the welfare of the people.

Mr Otti spoke at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Umuoriehi, Umuahia North Local Government Area, during the dedication of a church building renovated with his personal funds.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the governor’s spokesperson, Ukoha Ukoha.

‘Empty barrels make the loudest noise’

Reacting to rising political criticisms, the governor dismissed the activities of opposition figures, many of whom previously held power in the state.

“I want us to just dismiss it as noise, you know, and it’s always the empty barrel that makes the loudest noise,” Mr Otti said.

Quoting the Bible, the governor added: “As recorded in Isaiah chapter 54:15, it says, Behold, they will surely gather, but the gathering is not of me. And since it’s not of me… they will scatter, and they will fall for your sake.”

He also cited Lamentations chapter 5:37, warning critics against speaking without divine or moral authority. “Who are you to speak when the Lord has not spoken?” he asked.

The governor stated that opposition politicians in the state were focusing on their own personal survival rather than the needs of the people.

“In everything, they will not talk about you, the Abia people. They are talking about themselves,” he said, adding that they represent “a tiny minority.”

Mr Otti insisted his administration would remain focused on governance. “We should just do what we are doing… God doesn’t make mistakes. And he doesn’t have an unfinished project,” he said.

Background

The governor’s comments came amid renewed political activities by opposition politicians, particularly leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who have been holding political meetings and issuing public statements.

The politicians, including former governors, who governed the state for years under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, lost power in 2023 to Mr Otti of the Labour Party.

Many of them, including the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, have criticised Mr Otti’s policies. They have been mobilising their supporters across local government areas ahead of the 2027 general elections.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Otti faulted the Abia North Senator, Orji Kalu, over his recent remarks that he would ensure that APC takes over Abia in 2027.

Mr Kalu, a former two-term (1999-2007) governor of the state, recently vowed to do all within his powers to deliver Abia to the APC in the 2027 elections.