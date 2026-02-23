Nigerians have the opportunity to nominate for honours public servants who have demonstrated responsible and ethical leadership in service to their communities, courtesy of the 2026 Integrity Icon Nigeria (IIN) campaign.

Accountability Lab Nigeria is leading the initiative, which it is implementing in partnership with the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), according to a statement issued last Tuesday.

Since its inception in 2017, the Integrity Icon Nigeria (IIN) campaign has spotlighted more than 40 public servants whose conduct, organisers say, challenges the perception that integrity in public service is unattainable in Nigeria.

The organisers said the 2026 edition comes at a time of fragile public trust in state institutions, amid recent governance controversies and debates around electoral reforms ahead of the 2027 general elections.

They noted that the campaign aims to counter growing concerns among citizens that nepotism often outweighs honesty and professionalism in public office.

“The IIN campaign continues to spotlight government officials who lead with integrity despite systemic challenges,” the statement said, adding that the awards recognise public servants who go beyond routine duties to serve their communities responsibly.

The organisers said nominations for the 2026 awards are open to the public. Citizens are encouraged to nominate officials working across sectors such as health, education, security, finance and procurement.

According to the organisers, nominees will undergo a rigorous and transparent vetting process, after which five Integrity Icons will be selected and celebrated.

“We believe in the power of positive storytelling, and integrity deserves recognition,” said Blessing Anolaba, storytelling development officer at the Accountability Lab Nigeria.

“Through this call for nominations, we are inviting citizens to support our work in spotlighting public servants who are proving that honest and responsible leadership is possible in Nigeria.”

Nominations for the 2026 Integrity Icon Nigeria Awards will close on 30 April. The organisers said details on eligibility criteria and the nomination process are available through the campaign’s official nomination platform.

The winners last year included Mathias Nuhu, a police officer in Akwa Ibom noted for refusing bribes and strictly adhering to “bail is free” protocols, Oluwashola Shobayo of the Lagos State Office of Internal Audit, nicknamed “Eagle Eyes” for her role in detecting fraudulent payments, and Ann Itodo, a teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Apo, Abuja, recognised for refusing bribes from parents to promote students.