The Lagos State Government has approved a 13 per cent increase in fares across all Bus Reform Initiative schemes, including Bus Rapid Transit and standard routes, effective 2 March.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu granted the approval following appeals from regulated public transport operators, who cited rising operational costs and economic pressures.

In a statement on X on Monday, the Head of Corporate Communication, Kolawole Ojelabi, said the adjustment is intended to cushion the impact of sustained economic challenges on public transport operations.

“The review is also in line with the previously approved annual fare review mechanism. The urgency of the review, officials noted, is underscored by persistent inflationary trends, with Nigeria’s inflation rate closing 2025 at 15.2 percent, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS),” the statement stated.

The statement noted that the Bus Operating Companies (BOCs) have continued to face increasing costs, including vehicle maintenance, spare parts, and staff salaries, particularly following the implementation of the new national minimum wage structure.

It said operators are also investing in cleaner, more fuel-efficient buses to enhance service delivery and environmental sustainability.

The government assured commuters of its commitment to balancing affordability with safe, reliable, and efficient public transportation across Lagos.

Not the first time

This is not the first fare adjustment under the state’s bus reform programme.

In February 2025, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority announced an 18 per cent fare increase under the Bus Reform Initiative, citing rising operational costs and the need to maintain bus services.

Earlier, on 30 June 2022, the authority disclosed that the Lagos State Government approved an additional N100 fare increase on all BRT routes due to rising diesel costs and a shortage of spare parts, which had rendered several buses non-operational.