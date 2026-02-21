The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has commended the peaceful conduct of the ongoing Area Council elections across Abuja but expressed concerns over the persistently low voter turnout in the city.

Mr Wike spoke after monitoring the exercise and interacting with voters in parts of the territory.

He said the election had remained calm, attributing the peaceful atmosphere to the work of security agencies deployed across the poll units.

“We thank God that everywhere is peaceful. The challenge we have is low voter turnout, particularly in the city centre, and that has always been the case,” he said.

He noted, however, that turnout in the satellite towns appeared more impressive.

Describing the development as typical of off-cycle polls, he said the priority was ensuring a violence-free process.

Security agencies

Mr Wike praised security operatives for maintaining order throughout the exercise.

He said the security agents have done their jobs very well, and no reports of violence were recorded.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of its officials, expressing confidence in the management of the electoral process.

Curfew claims

Mr Wike also responded to comments reportedly made by Ireti Kingibe, the senator representing the FCT in the National Assembly who had criticised movement restrictions during the election period as “authoritarian, ill-considered, and unacceptable in a democratic society.”

The minister rejected suggestions that he imposed a curfew.

“It is very unfortunate. She should have read my statement carefully. I never imposed a curfew. I said Mr President has said from 8 p.m on Friday to 6 pm on Saturday, that movement will be restricted, and this is not the first time,” he said.

He stressed that the directive was not his personal decision but one issued by the President as part of measures to ensure a smooth electoral process.