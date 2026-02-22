Ejiro Peters sprinted to the tape ahead of the rest in the 2nd Niger Delta Games 100m women’s race, was declared the winner of the 2nd Niger Delta Games 100m final.

She called her performance a golden moment that will propel her to future glory in the world of athletics.

Peters coasted home in 11.58 seconds to win the gold for Delta State, with the host state, Edo, taking the silver and bronze medal through Praise Tejiri (11.76 seconds) and Imoisemeh Victory (11.78 seconds), respectively.

Speaking with NDG media after the race, the athlete, who now has a new Personal Best (PB) after erasing her previous PB of 11.67 seconds, said she never expected to run so fast.

“I’ve been praying for this moment. It’s really a great moment,” she said.

“I will say I was not expecting it, actually. But it came, and I’m very excited because for me to be competing for my state is a big deal for me. I just give all the glory to God.

“I also want to thank my coach, Coach Emily Osakwe, for believing in me. Emerging as the best is a great opportunity for me, and I am going to build on that for the future.”