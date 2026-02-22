The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Henrietta Bulabari, has won the Khana 2 State House of Assembly Constituency bye-election in Rivers, polling 7,647 votes.

The Returning Officer, Angela Briggs, declared Ms Bulabari the winner, saying, she “satisfied the requirements of the law.’’

According to the results announced, the votes received by parties are: AA (46), APC (7,647), NNPP (37), YPP (23), and ZLP (47).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of 71,914 registered voters, only 7,834 accredited voters cast their ballots.

The total valid votes cast were 7,800, while rejected votes were 34.

Party agents were present to witness the declaration of results.

Ms Bulabari said she was ‘’extremely’’ happy with the outcome of the result, adding that the election was free, fair, smooth, peaceful, and successful.

She promised to make the people of her constituency happy by carrying out impactful constituency projects for them.

(NAN)