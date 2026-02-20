The Nigerian government plans to collaborate with the European Union to strengthen its maritime and cybersecurity capabilities as part of efforts to enhance stability and growth in the country.

This decision was reached at the first Peace, Security and Defence Dialogue between Nigeria and the EU, which was held on Wednesday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and Charles Fries of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the EEAS, the meeting created space for closer dialogue and cooperation on a wide range of issues related to peace, security, and defence.

“This Dialogue is an important milestone in the strengthening of EU–Nigeria relations and sets the stage for deeper cooperation, launching new areas of work and reinforcing joint efforts on peace, security, and defence.

“In the current challenging national and regional security context for Nigeria, the EU is ready to step up its support, while fully respecting Nigeria’s sovereignty,” it said.

The meeting established a new framework for collaboration on digital and regional security challenges.

The parties also agreed to join efforts to counter terrorism and violent extremism in the country.

They also agreed to tackle Foreign Manipulation and Interference (FIMI), “building on existing regional frameworks and shared priorities.”

“Launch of dedicated consultations on countering foreign information manipulation and interference, with capacity-building actions to follow.”

“These outcomes reflect a shared ambition to consolidate the EU–Nigeria partnership and address evolving security challenges through sustained political engagement and operational cooperation.

“Nigeria plays a central role in West Africa’s stability and is an essential partner for the EU in promoting peace and security in the region and across the continent.

“As Africa’s most populous country and largest economy, Nigeria represents nearly 60 per cent of West Africa’s GDP and half of its population, giving it significant political and economic influence,” the statement read.