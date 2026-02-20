Lagos State’s cholera response got a major boost as the Japanese government handed over a new shipment of emergency medical supplies and preparedness items to the state government.

Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, Director, Public Affairs, Lagos Ministry of Health, in a statement on Friday, said the donation aimed to prevent a recurrence of the devastating 2024 cholera outbreak experienced in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, described the Japanese intervention as “immense and timely,” noting that the consumables would support not only cholera management but also other diarrhoeal diseases.

Mr Abayomi, represented by Ismail Abudus-Salam, Director of Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health, recalled that contaminated food and water were identified as major precursors during the 2024 cholera outbreak.

He stressed that ongoing capacity-building efforts targeting food vendors, water vendors and waste workers would significantly reduce risks in flood-prone communities.

The commissioner commended the Japanese government for complementing state interventions, referencing a related project executed through UNIDO that strengthened emergency capacity among informal sector operators in high-risk areas.

Japan’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Suzuki Hideo, said the handover symbolised Japan’s unwavering solidarity with Nigeria in fighting cholera, stressing that every life is precious and preventable deaths must not be tolerated.

He disclosed that Japan is funding three complementary cholera-related projects in Nigeria—implemented through UNOPS, World Health Organisation, and United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, with a combined contribution of $1.725 million.

Mr Hideo explained that the projects were to strengthen emergency response, provide critical commodities and enhance preventive capacity among frontline actors.

He referenced Japan’s 1858 cholera outbreak in Edo (Tokyo), noting that early disinfection, isolation, and hygiene measures sharply cut deaths in affected communities.

The Ambassador emphasised that the same principles remain relevant today.

He cited 2024 data showing over 77,000 cholera cases across 31 states, with Lagos contributing more than 20 per cent of infections, highlighting that preventing outbreaks in Lagos is key to controlling national transmission.

Hazel Natukunda, Head, United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Nigeria/West Africa, said the project demonstrates what is possible when nations and institutions collaborate to strengthen health systems and protect vulnerable communities.

Ms Natukunda noted that Japan’s $1 million grant funded essential medicines, diagnostics, WASH materials, PPE and other supplies, strengthening surveillance, case management and infection prevention in Lagos health facilities.

“These are more than commodities; they are instruments of preparedness and tools of protection,” she said.

She added that the intervention enhances supply chain resilience and protects frontline health workers who are often most exposed during outbreaks.

Olawale Poluyi, Director of Pharmaceutical Services at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, assured stakeholders of efficient storage, transparent distribution, and rational use of the supplies across general hospitals and primary health centres.

Mr Poluyi emphasised that high-burden LGAs such as Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Ikorodu, Kosofe, and Lagos Mainland would be prioritised in the distribution of the commodities.

(NAN)