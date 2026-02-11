The Lagos State House of Assembly and the representatives of waterfront communities where residents have been hit by waves of demolitions of their homes by the state government have backed the proposed water city project of the demolished areas.

This formed part of a five-point agreement reached on Tuesday evening during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the House of Assembly complex in Alausa, Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the waterfront communities affected by the demolition are Makoko, Sogunro and Oko Agbon in Lagos State.

The development is the latest phase in the House of Assembly’s intervention in the crisis following the state government’s heightened demolition of structures in the communities in the last few months.

Residents backed by a coalition of civil society organisations have staged a series of protests at both the communities and the Lagos State House of Assembly complex against the demolitions which they said was part of the anti-poor agenda of the state government.

During an on-the-spot assessment of the demolished area of Makoko on Monday, the Assembly urged both the state government and residents of Makoko to halt all actions pending the outcome of its fact-finding mission to the waterfront community.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, the chairman, Adhoc Committee on Rules and Business, Noheem Adams, said the proposed water city project by the state government was intended to benefit the affected residents.

Self-enumeration of affected buildings

Mr Adams, who is also the House Majority Leader, said the state government would constitute a 10-man committee to conduct a self-enumeration of affected buildings.

The majority leader said the committee was expected to complete the enumeration exercise and submit its report within two weeks to the Adhoc Committee on Rules and Business.

Mr Adams called for transparency in the self-enumeration process, noting that data provided by the community would be cross-checked with government records.

He directed Makoko stakeholders to submit the list of the proposed 10-man committee to the House upon its constitution.

Community representatives speak

Speaking to journalists, the Baale of Sogunro Community, Abraham Mesu, commended the intervention of the Lagos State House of Assembly on the matter.

Mr Mesu described the proposed Water City project as a landmark initiative capable of improving living standards and ensuring that residents remain the primary beneficiaries.

He, however, expressed concern over the impact of the demolitions but affirmed the community’s willingness to collaborate with the state government.

Also speaking, the Baale of Makoko Waterfront, Emmanuel Shemade, said community leaders had resolved not to rebuild demolished structures until further notice.

Mr Shemade said he was satisfied with the agreement reached at the meeting on the regeneration of Makoko communities without displacing residents.

He further commended the commitment of the state government to provide an aerial photograph clearly showing demolition boundaries within one month.

Earlier, Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Geographic Information Service (GIS), said the state government had concluded plans for the Water City project as part of efforts to regenerate the area.

Mr Babatunde said the governor was concerned about overcrowding and poor living conditions in the communities and assured that affected residents would be adequately compensated.

Water city project

On 2 February, the Lagos State Government announced plans to invest about $10 million in regenerating Makoko, the sprawling waterfront community, even as residents and civil society groups decry recent demolitions that had left families homeless and sparked protests demanding accountability from the police and government.

Mr Babatunde, the gSpecial Adviser to the Governor on E-GIS, said on Monday that the state will contribute $2 million, with the United Nations expected to provide up to $8 million for a “water city” project aimed at modernising the fishing community. The project, however, has not yet commenced.

“So far, government intervention has focused only on removing structures within the high-tension power line corridor to prevent accidents in the event of fallen wires,” Mr Babatunde said.

He acknowledged that international donors are increasingly cautious in providing funding.

“Funds are no longer easily available from most donor agencies. We are appealing to international partners and business organisations both within and outside Nigeria for support,” he added.

Mr Babatunde said residents had been consulted through engagements involving both government officials and United Nations representatives.

He also explained that the government had considered two options for Makoko: a shoreline extension and the water city project.

Experts and environmentalists raised concerns over the shoreline extension, leaving the water city as the only environmentally viable option.

“The water city project will be situated where the fishing community currently lives. No structures within this area have been affected. Any removals were limited strictly to the high-tension corridor,” he said.

(NAN)