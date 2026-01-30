The Nigerian military says it eliminated five top terrorist commanders and three of their deputies during sustained counter-terrorism operations in the North-east in January.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Michael Onoja, a major general, disclosed this in Abuja while briefing journalists on the activities of the Joint Task Force North-east, Operation HADIN KAI.

Mr Onoja said the troops, working in close coordination with the Air Component, hybrid forces and local security groups, denied Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS) terrorists freedom of action across the region.

According to him, from 1 to 29 January, troops conducted aggressive ground and air operations across Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States, neutralising scores of terrorists, arresting 74 suspects and rescuing 40 kidnapped victims.

He added that 44 terrorists and their family members surrendered to troops within the period, as sustained military pressure degraded terrorist networks and logistics.

“Notably, five top terrorist commanders and three of their lieutenants were neutralised during intense firefights in the theatre,” he said.

The spokesperson said key clearance and interdiction operations were conducted in Gwoza, Damboa, Mobbar, Askira-Uba, and Konduga Local Government Areas of Borno State, as well as in Michika, Adamawa, and Damaturu, Yobe.

He disclosed that two notorious terrorist commanders, identified as Basulhu and Ubaida, were killed during an encounter with troops at the Mandara Mountains on 22 January, with weapons and caches of ammunition recovered.

Mr Onoja said the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI, in conjunction with the Nigerian Army Aviation, executed several air interdiction missions, including coordinated strikes on a new terrorist hideout in the Northern Tumbuns, identified as a hibernation area for senior ISWAP commanders.

He added that dozens of terrorists were also neutralised during air-ground operations in the Timbuktu Triangle, forcing surviving fighters to flee with severe injuries.

The defence spokesperson said the sustained operations had significantly degraded terrorist capabilities and paved the way for the safe resettlement of displaced persons in parts of the North-east.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to sustaining pressure on terrorist groups until lasting peace and stability are restored in the region.

(NAN)