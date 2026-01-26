Troops of the Nigerian military have neutralised dozens of terrorists, apprehended no fewer than 100 suspects and rescued at least 29 kidnapped victims in coordinated operations across the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Michael Onoja, a major general, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja while giving updates on the outcome of ongoing military operations between 19 and 23 January.

Mr Onoja said the operations, carried out in synergy with other security agencies, were intelligence-driven and executed with professionalism, strict adherence to the Rules of Engagement and respect for international humanitarian law and human rights.

According to him, the sustained offensive actions disrupted terrorist and criminal networks, led to the recovery of large quantities of arms and ammunition and restored relative calm in several troubled communities.

In the North-east, Mr Onoja said troops of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai neutralised scores of Boko Haram, ISWAP and JAS terrorists during operations in parts of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

He said seven suspects were apprehended and four kidnapped victims rescued in Damboa, Askira/Uba, Chibok, Mafa, Gwoza and Biu Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno, as well as Michika and Damaturu LGAs of Adamawa and Yobe States.

“Air interdiction and armed reconnaissance missions carried out in Damboa, Abadam, and Doron Duguri areas of Borno State resulted in multiple precision strikes.

“Battle damage assessment confirmed that dozens of terrorists were neutralised and their equipment destroyed,” he said.

In the North-west, Mr Onoja said troops of Operation Fansan Yamma neutralised several terrorists, apprehended 10 suspects and rescued seven kidnapped victims during operations in Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and Kaduna States.

He added that weapons, vehicles and rustled livestock were also recovered.

The defence spokesperson said troops of Operation Enduring Peace in the North-central neutralised some extremists, apprehended 39 criminals and rescued four kidnapped victims during operations in Plateau and parts of Kaduna States.

He added that arms and ammunition were recovered, including $4,500 traced to proceeds from cattle rustling.

Similarly, Mr Onoja said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke arrested 11 suspected kidnappers and rescued six kidnapped victims across Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa States and the Federal Capital Territory.

In the South-south, he said troops of Operation Delta Safe destroyed 20 illegal refining sites and arrested 31 oil thieves and other criminals across Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers and Imo States.

In the South-east, Mr Onoja said troops of Operation Udo Ka rescued eight Cameroonian nationals kidnapped by sea pirates in Cross River, arrested three suspects in Anambra and received the surrender of about 80 militants with their arms and ammunition.

He reaffirmed the armed forces’ commitment to defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and protecting citizens, while calling on the media to sustain responsible, accurate reporting in support of national security efforts.

(NAN)