Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, on Saturday, reaffirmed its strict on-campus residency and disciplinary policies as it matriculated about 1,300 students for the 2025/2026 session.

The Vice-Chancellor, Lawrence Ezemonye, said compulsory hostel residence was central to ensuring a safe, controlled and academically focused learning environment.

“Life on campus is not optional in this university. All students must live in designated on-campus hostels. Residing elsewhere is not permitted,” Mr Ezemonye, a professor, declared.

He explained that the policy enabled effective monitoring of student welfare, enforcement of discipline, and the sustenance of the university’s culture of excellence.

Mr Ezemonye said the student handbook issued to new students was a binding guide to conduct, responsibilities, and academic standards.

“This handbook defines your rights and obligations. By embracing it, you affirm your commitment to integrity, respect and excellence,” he said.

The vice-chancellor announced that the 2025/2026 intake had been named the “Titanium Class”, symbolising resilience, strength and high expectations.

“This class is not for the ordinary. You must withstand pressure, adapt to challenges and contribute meaningfully to society,” he added.

The Chancellor of the university, Gabriel Igbinedion, represented by the Deputy Chancellor, Lucky Igbinedion, warned students against conduct that could jeopardise their academic future.

“The university has zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice, cybercrime, drug abuse and indecent conduct,” he said.

He stressed that obedience to rules was vital for character formation, noting that integrity must accompany academic achievement.

The matriculation lecturer, Andrew Haruna, a professor, urged students to resist negative peer pressure, describing universities as centres of discipline, learning, and character development.

“A university is not a place for jokes. Character comes before learning, and without it, education becomes dangerous,” Mr Haruna said.

He commended the institution’s structured campus system, saying compulsory residence enhances supervision, security and overall student development.

(NAN)