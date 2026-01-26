The Anambra State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (ASEMSAS) responded to 150 emergencies between May 2023 and December 2025, the Commissioner for Health in the state, Afam Obidike, has said.

Mr Obidike made this known during a news conference on Monday in Awka, highlighting the achievements recorded since the inauguration of the ambulance service on 11 May 2023.

The commissioner said that the 150 emergency responses included critical cases such as obstetric and neonatal emergencies, trauma cases and acute medical conditions.

He also said that disaster-related incidents, including road traffic accidents and building collapses, were part of the emergencies handled by the service.

“The figure underscores the growing effectiveness of the state’s emergency response framework and the impact of reforms introduced under the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

“Emergency services provided by ASEMSAS were free within the first 24 hours of care.

“Possible extensions in specific clinical circumstances ensure that financial constraints did not prevent residents from accessing life-saving interventions.

“I urge residents to be aware of and use the emergency services by calling the toll-free numbers in case of emergencies, to help prevent deaths caused by lack of access,” he said.

The commissioner described the establishment of ASEMSAS as a major turning point in emergency response and access to healthcare in the state.

According to him, the system had expanded from an initial fleet of 10 ambulances at inception to over 60 operational ambulances currently deployed across the state’s 21 local government areas.

Mr Obidike added that the state received expressions of interest from 588 supplementary emergency transport units, including 315 tricycle ambulances dedicated to Rural Emergency Services and Maternal Transportation.

The commissioner said that the efforts were aimed at reducing maternal and neonatal mortality in hard-to-reach communities.

“A total of seven boat ambulances have been integrated into the system to serve riverine areas, ensuring equitable access to emergency care for residents in urban, rural and riverine communities.

“ASEMSAS has been fully integrated with public, private and faith-based health facilities to strengthen referral systems and ensure prompt reception and treatment of patients,” he said.

Mr Obidike stated that the emergency transport reforms were supported by wider health sector measures, such as the inauguration of free antenatal care and delivery services in September 2023.

According to him, the services are available at all government hospitals and primary healthcare centres across the state.

(NAN)