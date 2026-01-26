The Defence Headquarters has finally confirmed the plan to illegally oust the administration of President Tinubu, saying the indicted officers will be arraigned before military judicial panels.

The military said this in a statement signed by Samaila Uba, the spokesperson for the Defence Headquarters.

Last October, PREMIUM TIMES reported that 16 officers were being investigated for allegedly planning a coup, although the army claimed they were being investigated for “indiscipline and breach of service regulations.”

This newspaper reported that the officers were arrested and detained over an alleged coup plot against the administration of President Tinubu.

Fourteen of the 16 officers are from the Nigerian Army. The remaining two are from the Navy and the Air Force. PREMIUM TIMES further investigated the matter, revealing the identities of the officers.

This newspaper further gathered that more officers and civilians were later arrested in connection with the matter.

Outcome of the investigation

The Defence Headquarters, in its statement, said the investigation has been completed and forwarded to “appropriate superior authority in line with extant regulations.”

“It would be recalled that the Defence Headquarters issued a press statement in October 2025 regarding the arrest of sixteen officers over acts of indiscipline and breaches of service regulations,” the statement said.

According to the military, the investigation was “comprehensive” and conducted in line with established procedures, examining “all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel.”

It disclosed that the findings identified “a number of the officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government,” describing such conduct as “inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

“Accordingly, those with cases to answer will be formally arraigned before appropriate military judicial panel to face trial in accordance with the Armed Forces Act and other applicable service regulations,” the statement added.

The military stressed that the process was aimed at accountability while ensuring “fairness and due process.”

The Defence Headquarters also clarified that the actions being taken were “purely disciplinary” and part of internal mechanisms designed “to preserve order, discipline and operational effectiveness within the ranks.”

“The Armed Forces remain resolute in maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, loyalty and respect for constitutional authority,” the statement added.