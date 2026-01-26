Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), after weeks of speculation and consultation.

The defection signalled a major political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections in the state.

Mr Yusuf—a former political protege of the leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso—stated that his decision to align with the APC was taken in the best interest of the people of Kano State.

In a prepared speech, the governor stated that he harbours no ill will toward any individual or group, adding that “I am only loyal to the people of Kano State.”

He explained that he joined the APC to promote unity, stability, and accelerated development, stressing that his priority remains delivering good governance and the dividends of democracy.

The governor announced that he joined the APC alongside his cabinet members, 22 members of the State House of Assembly, and nine members of the House of Representatives.

He formalised the move on Monday at an event held at the Government House, attended by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano South Senator Kawu Sumaila, and APC members of the House of Representatives from Kano.

Mr Yusuf is expected to register and collect his APC membership card at his Diso ward in the Gwale Local Government Area.

Mr Yusuf rose to prominence as the PDP governorship candidate in 2019. He eventually won the governorship under the NNPP platform backed by his political godfather, and father-in-law, Mr Kwankwaso, who is also a former Kano governor.

The relationship between Mr Yusuf and Mr Kwankwaso has historically been one of the stable “godfather-protege” dynamics in Kano politics, which makes this defection to the APC particularly striking.