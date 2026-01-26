Twenty-two members of the Kano State House of Assembly have officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the state lawmakers and eight of their colleagues in the House of Representatives resigned from the NNPP.

The lawmakers announced their departure from the party and affirmed their commitment to the administration of Governor Abba Yusuf.

The spokesperson to the Speaker of the Assembly, Kamaluddeen Shawai, announced the development in a statement following the resumption of plenary on Monday.

“The Kano State House of Assembly, under the leadership of the Right Honourable Speaker Jibril Ismail Falgore, has officially recognised 22 Honourable members as registered members of the APC during today’s plenary session,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the lawmakers formally declared their change of party affiliation on the floor of the House.

Following the announcement, the Speaker, Mr Falgore, adjourned the plenary session until next week.

​The APC has now secured an overwhelming majority in the 40-member State House of Assembly, as the NNPP’s former 26-seat majority has been overturned.

Following the wave of defections, the APC now has 36 members in the state legislature.

Currently, two seats—Ungogo and Kano Municipal—remain vacant following the recent deaths of the incumbents. Only two lawmakers, representing Kiru and Nasarawa, remain in the NNPP.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Governor Yusuf resigned from the NNPP on Friday, citing deepening internal crises and legal issues.

The governor is also set to formally join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday.