The House of Representatives has disowned the interim report released by its minority caucus on alleged alterations to Nigeria’s 2025 tax reform laws, describing the caucus-led probe as procedurally improper and lacking parliamentary authority.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Spokesperson for the House, Akin Rotimi, clarified that while political caucuses are recognised platforms for consultation and advocacy, they have no power under the Standing Orders to constitute committees with investigative or oversight powers.

The clarification followed reports that the Minority Caucus had constituted an ad hoc committee and released an interim report confirming alleged changes to key provisions of the tax laws after presidential assent.

The Minority Caucus had, in a statement issued in late December 2025, vowed to “unconditionally protect the independence of the Legislature and democracy,” describing any attempt to impose fake or altered laws on Nigerians as an attack on parliament’s constitutional role.

To further probe the allegations, the caucus, led by Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), constituted a seven-member fact-finding committee earlier this month.

The committee is chaired by Afam Ogene (LP, Anambra), with members including Aliyu Garu (APC, Bauchi), Stanley Adedeji (PDP, Oyo), Ibe Osonwa (LP, Abia), Marie Ebikake (PDP, Bayelsa), Shehu Fagge (APC, Kano), who just defected earlier today and Gaza Gbefwi (PDP, Nasarawa).

On 23 January, the caucus released an interim report claiming that key provisions of the 2025 tax reform laws were altered in the versions gazetted and circulated to the public.

The Acts involved are the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025; the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; the National Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025; and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act, 2025, all of which came into force on 1 January.

Mr Rotimi stressed that only committees constituted by the House in plenary or by the speaker have institutional recognition, adding that any report produced outside this framework cannot be laid before the House or form part of its official records.

“Any action taken by a political caucus in this regard is non-binding, informal, and without legal or institutional consequence,” the statement said.

Mr Rotimi reiterated that the House had already taken formal steps on the matter in December 2025, following an intervention by Abdulsamad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto), who raised concerns on the floor of the House over the circulation of multiple documents purporting to be official gazettes of the tax laws.

In response, the House constituted a “bipartisan ad hoc committee in line with its Standing Orders.”

Aliyu Betara (APC, Borno) was appointed to serve as the committee chairman, while other members include Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), Adedeji Faleke (APC, Lagos), Igariwey Iduma (PDP, Ebonyi), Fred Agbedi (PDP, Bayelsa) and Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos).

Mr Rotimi noted that the committee, chaired by a member appointed by the leadership, includes lawmakers drawn from both the ruling and opposition parties and was mandated to investigate the allegations and report back to plenary.

According to the statement, the committee remains in force and continues to carry out its assignment.

“Upon the conclusion of its work, it will lay its report before the House in plenary,” Mr Rotimi said.

The House reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability, but warned that all oversight activities must strictly comply with constitutional provisions, Standing Orders, and established parliamentary conventions.

“For the avoidance of doubt, only committees constituted by the House in plenary or by the Speaker have parliamentary authority,” Mr Rotimi said, advising the public to treat any unauthorised committee or report as a political initiative rather than an official action of the House.