The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the FCT Area Council elections scheduled for 20 February due to Ramadan.

This is contained in a letter to INEC dated 22 January and signed by the party’s National Chairman, David Mark, and National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, and made available to journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

In the letter, the ADC drew INEC’s attention to the fact that the scheduled election date fell within Ramadan fast, likely to be observed by a portion of the electorate.

It noted that given the cultural and religious significance of the period and the interest of participation in the democratic process, there was the need to shift the exercise.

“it is necessary to request a reconsideration of the election date to safeguard inclusion, participation and fairness for voters across the territory during Ramadan period,” ADC said.

The party, therefore, urged INEC to postpone the elections to a date after the Ramadan period.

According to ADC, the request is guided by the need to protect inclusivity and made in pursuit of an electoral process that will enable citizens to exercise their constitutional rights.

While stating that its engagement with the commission was institutional, the party reiterated its willingness to comply with due process and requested guidance on procedural requirements for submitting applications.

The ADC expresses its belief that electoral legitimacy improves when processes encourage broad participation, promote diversity and reinforce confidence in democratic institutions.

(NAN)