The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has said Nigeria’s continued engagement with the United States demonstrates the level of mutual trust between the two countries.

These relations, according to him, are focused on promoting religious freedom and addressing security challenges affecting both countries.

In a series of posts on X on Friday, Mr Ribadu reacted to Thursday’s inaugural meeting of the US-Nigeria Working Group, which involves top officials from the US and Nigeria.

“Nigeria approaches this platform as a practical, results-oriented partnership. Since late 2025, cooperation with the United States has moved beyond dialogue to tangible outcomes, strengthening coordination, accountability, and our collective capacity to counter violent threats while upholding the protection of civilians,” he wrote.

He also declared that the Nigerian government has been working to address the security crisis plaguing the country.

“Nigeria is taking decisive national action combining security ops, justice, early-warning systems, and data-driven accountability.

“Committed to frank dialogue, measurable progress, and a partnership focused on outcomes, trust, and protection for all communities,” he said.

The meeting was held in Abuja during the visit of a high-level US delegation led by the Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker.

The delegation had visited as part of a broader diplomatic tour spanning Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

The Working Group meeting held during this time is aimed at reducing violence targeting vulnerable Christian communities in Nigeria and encouraging conditions that allow all citizens to coexist peacefully.

The US visit is the latest in a series of meetings involving top officials from Nigeria and the US, following President Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern.”

PREMIUM TIMES also reported the visit of a Nigerian delegation, led by Mr Ribadu. That delegation met with top US officials, including Secretary of War Peter Hegseth.

There have also been two US Congressional delegations to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, on 25 December, the US launched missile strikes in Nigeria in partnership with Nigerian authorities who provided intelligence to their American counterparts.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the strikes, with Mr Trump saying they were part of the US effort to stop the operations of radical Islamic groups in the country.

Two weeks ago, the American president warned that there could be more US strikes in Nigeria if what he called attacks on the country’s Christian population persisted.

“I’d love to make it a one-time strike … But if they continue to kill Christians, it will be a many-time strike,” Mr Trump said.