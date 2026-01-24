Google has released new Search data showing that Nigerians began 2026 with a strong interest in entrepreneurship, self-improvement, and personal development.

Data covering the first two weeks of January indicates a 40 per cent increase in searches related to self-improvement and “becoming better,” suggesting that many Nigerians are actively seeking practical ways to improve their lives.

According to Google, “how to start a business” was the most searched “how to start” query during the period, recording an 80 per cent increase.

Other highly searched queries related to new ventures included: How to start a blog, How to start a podcast and How to start a YouTube channel.

The trend suggests growing interest in entrepreneurship and digital platforms as potential sources of income and expression.

Interest in personal development rises

Google also recorded increased searches related to personal growth. Queries such as “how to be a better person” rose by 20 per cent, while users also searched for ways to become better partners, spouses, and communicators.

Among the top searches under the “how to be a better…” category were:

How to be a better person, How to be a better girlfriend, How to be a better boyfriend, How to be a better husband, How to be a better wife and How to be a better listener.

Health and wellness gain attention

Further search data shows rising interest in health-related topics. Queries such as “how to eat healthy” and “healthy diet” increased by 40 per cent in early January.

Interest in mental well-being also grew, with searches for “how to meditate” rising by 40 per cent within the same period. Another key trend from the data is Nigerians’ desire to improve specific skills. Popular searches included “how to improve English,” “how to improve communication skills,” “how to improve memory,” and “how to improve concentration.”

In leisure and performance-based areas, users also searched for ways to get better at activities such as chess, running, basketball, singing, drawing, and popular games like Fortnite. This reflects a broader cultural shift toward continuous learning, whether for career advancement, hobbies, or personal satisfaction.

Reacting to the trends, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager for West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said the data reflects the mindset at the start of the year.

“These trends reflect the collective ambition of Nigerians and their desire to grow across different aspects of life,” she said. “Search offers insight into what people are thinking about and planning, and we remain committed to ensuring that our tools, including Search and Gemini, continue to provide helpful information to support everyday needs.”