Compared to other film giants like Hollywood and Bollywood, Nigeria’s film industry, which is a major global player in filmmaking in terms of quantity, is but a drop in the bucket.

A movie adaptation takes an existing story, be it from a novel, play, comic book, or even a video game, and reimagines it for the screen. Movie adaptations are very demanding, but when done right, they breathe new life into timeless stories.

If you are really a Nollywood fan who loves novels, here are 12 of the best novel adaptations, a must-watch list, the last on the list would surprise you.

1. O Le Ku (1997)

Based on: O Le Ku (Akinwunmi Ishola, 1974)

Directed by: Tunde Kelani

Tunde Kelani’s ‘O Le Ku’ remains one of the most enduring Yoruba-language films of the 1990s. Adapted from Akinwunmi Ishola’s 1974 novel, it tells the story of Ajani, a University of Ibadan student caught in a tangle of love and fate. Torn between three women: his steadfast lover Asake, the alluring freshman Lola, and childhood friend Sade, Ajani’s indecision leads to tragic consequences. When Asake attempts suicide after learning of his marriage to Lola, Ajani rushes to save her but dies in an accident.

Rich in cultural and moral values, ‘O Le Ku’ stives on the themes of love, impatience, and destiny. The film stars Yemi Shodimu, Feyikemi Abodunrin, Lere Paimo, Kola Oyewo, Omolola Amusan, and Toun Oni.

2. The White Handkerchief (1998)

Based on: The Virgin (Bayo Adebowale, 1985)

Directed by: Tunde Kelani

Set in a Yoruba village, The White Handkerchief captures the clash between tradition and tragedy. Awero and Odejimi’s marriage is tested when Awero fails the customary virginity test, a white handkerchief that must show blood on their wedding night. Unknown to Odejimi, Awero was a rape victim. Her inability to “prove her virginity” sparks dishonour, heartbreak, and inter-village conflict.

The film, starring Yemi Akomolafe, Yemi Shodimu, Idowu Philips, and Akinwunmi Ishola, remains a searing commentary on the cruelty of cultural taboos and gendered expectations.

3. Saworoide (1999)

Based on: Saworoide (Akinwunmi Ishola, 1999)

Directed by: Tunde Kelani

In Saworoide, Tunde Kelani transforms Akinwunmi Ishola’s political allegory into one of Nigeria’s most iconic satires on power and corruption. Set in the fictional Yoruba town of Jogbo, the film chronicles how King Lapite ascends to the throne through deceit and greed, exploiting his people and breaking sacred traditions. The community turns to the mystical “talking drum,” the saworoide, as a spiritual weapon against tyranny.

A timeless metaphor for post-independence Nigeria, Saworoide interrogates leadership, tradition, and accountability. Cast includes Kola Oyewo, Bukky Wright, Lere Paimo, Peter Fatomilola, and Kunle Bamtefa.

4. Thunderbolt: Magun (2001)

Based on: Magun (Adebayo Faleti, 1999)

Directed by: Tunde Kelani

This gripping drama explores love, jealousy, and the collision of tradition and modernity. When Yinka suspects his wife, Ngozi, of infidelity, he secretly places the deadly “Magun” charm on her, a curse that kills any man who sleeps with her. The discovery sets off a desperate race against death and superstition.

Through Ngozi’s ordeal, Kelani probes how fear and ignorance destroy relationships. The film stars Uche Obi-Osotule, Lanre Balogun, Ngozi Nwosu, Bukky Ajayi, Wale Macaulay, and Adebayo Faleti.

5. Owo Eje (2005)

Based on: Owo Eje (Kola Akinlade, 1976)

Directed by: Yemi Amodu

Set in the cocoa-rich Nigeria of the 1970s, Owo Eje unfolds the story of Sule Ebira, a prosperous farmer mysteriously poisoned to death. As the investigation deepens, envy and greed emerge as motives behind his murder. The film highlights moral decay and the importance of justice in society.

Renowned for its meticulous period detail, Owo Eje features Kola Oyewo, Peter Fatomilola, Lere Paimo, Sola Fosudo, Joke Muyiwa, and Femi Adebayo.

6. The Narrow Path (2006)

Based on: The Virgin (Bayo Adebowale, 1985)

Directed by: Tunde Kelani

In The Narrow Path, Kelani revisits Adebowale’s novel with a feminist lens. Awero, a young woman in 1950s Orita, is raped before her wedding, shattering her life in a culture obsessed with virginity. When her husband, Odejimi, discovers the truth on their wedding night, scandal erupts, nearly triggering war.

Awero’s courage in challenging the tradition brings redemption and social reform. Featuring Sola Asedeko, Seyi Fasuyi, and Khabirat Kafidipe, the film powerfully critiques gender inequality in traditional societies.

7. The Concubine (2007)

Based on: The Concubine (Elechi Amadi, 1966)

Directed by: Andy Amenechi

Set in pre-colonial Eastern Nigeria, The Concubine retells Elechi Amadi’s haunting tale of Ihuoma, a woman fated for tragedy. Every man who loves her meets death, cursed by the Sea-King who claims her as his spiritual wife. The film explores destiny, spirituality, and the limits of human love in a world ruled by unseen forces.

Starring Chiege Alisigwe and Bob Manuel Udokwu, it remains one of Nollywood’s most faithful literary adaptations.

8. Maami (2011)

Based on: Maami (Femi Osofisan, 2002)

Directed by: Tunde Kelani

Maami tells the story of Kashimawo, a football star haunted by memories of his mother’s sacrifices. Raised by his single mother, Maami, in the poverty of Abeokuta, Kashimawo’s journey to stardom is shadowed by pain, resilience, and love.

Through flashbacks, Kelani weaves a moving portrait of motherhood and moral strength. The film stars Funke Akindele and Wole Ojo, with a script adapted from Osofisan’s novel.

9. Half of a Yellow Sun (2013)

Based on: Half of a Yellow Sun (Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, 2007)

Directed by: Biyi Bandele

Set against the backdrop of the Nigerian Civil War, Half of a Yellow Sun follows twin sisters Olanna and Kainene, whose lives are upended by love and conflict. Their relationships with a radical professor, a British writer, and a houseboy reflect some of the realities experienced during the three-year civil war in Nigeria.

Featuring Thandiwe Newton, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Anika Noni Rose, the film is an ambitious portrayal of love and survival amid the devastation of war.

10. Dazzling Mirage (2014)

Based on: Dazzling Mirage (Olayinka Abimbola Egbokhare, 2007)

Directed by: Tunde Kelani

In Dazzling Mirage, Kelani shines a compassionate light on life her cell disease. Funmiwo, a spirited young woman, battles not onlwithy illness but also social stigma and self-doubt. Her story, brought to life by Kemi Lala Akindoju, Kunle Afolayan, and Bimbo Manuel, advocates her, education, and resilience in the face of chronic illness.

11. The Smart Money Woman (2020)

Based on: The Smart Money Woman (Arese Ugwu, 2016)

Created by: Arese Ugwu & Bunmi Ajakaiye

This modern drama follows five Lagos women as they navigate love, ambition, and financial independence. At its heart is Zuri (Osas Ighodaro), who seems to have it all but is secretly drowning in debt. Through her journey to financial literacy, the series highlights budgeting, investing, and female empowerment.

Originally airing on Africa Magic, The Smart Money Woman later debuted on Netflix with a star-studded cast including Ini Dima-Okojie, Kemi Lala Akindoju, and Toni Tones.

12. Swallow (2021)

Based on: Swallow (Sefi Atta, 2008)

Directed by: Kunle Afolayan

Set in 1980s Lagos, Swallow follows Tolani Ajao (Niyola), a bank secretary whose dreams are derailed by workplace harassment and economic hardship. When her friend Rose (Ijeoma Grace Agu) introduces her to drug trafficking, Tolani faces a moral crossroad between survival and integrity.

Afolayan delivers a vivid portrayal of urban struggle and female agency. The film stars Niyola, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha.

Honourary Mention:

Things Fall Apart 1971

Based on: Things Fall Apart (Chinua Achebe’s 1958)

Taking pride of place is the 1987 Nigerian television miniseries, the most famous Nollywood adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s novel Things Fall Apart, starring Pete Edochie as Okonkwo. The adaptation, produced by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), is considered a classic and is highly regarded, though it is not a feature film but a miniseries. There are discussions and plans for a newer adaptation, potentially starring Idris Elba, but the 1987 NTA version remains the definitive Nollywood adaptation.