The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta State Sector Command, has urged passengers to speak up against reckless driving as a strategy to tackle road accidents.

The Sector Commander, Joyce Alexander, made the call on Thursday while addressing reporters on the outcome of the command’s Operation Zero Tolerance special patrol.

Mrs Alexander said that 10 people lost their lives to road accidents in the state during the period of the special patrol.

The patrol started from 15 December 2025 and ended on 15 January 2026.

Mrs Alexander said that the number of deaths, however, showed a 30 per cent reduction as against 55 in the previous period of the special patrol, 15 December 2024 to 15 January 2025.

According to her, the command recorded 17 road accidents during the latest special patrol period, representing a 23 per cent reduction from the previous period.

She said the number of fatal accidents dropped to six, indicating a 17 per cent decrease.

“The number of persons injured also reduced to 33, marking a significant improvement over the previous operation period.

“Our enforcement efforts were equally intensified, leading to about 1,230 arrests for various traffic offences.

“Through the mobile court sittings, offenders were promptly tried in a clear demonstration of our zero tolerance for dangerous driving.

“Four offenders were committed to the Ogwashi-Uku correctional facility by a magistrate for varying degrees of reckless behaviour.

“These actions sent a strong message that traffic laws must be obeyed and that impunity on our roads will not be tolerated,” she said.

The sector commander said that in 2025, the command recorded 143 road accidents, a 6.71 per cent increase compared to 2024, while 449 people sustained injuries, a 32 per cent increase.

“Considering the increase in traffic volume, economic activities and road usage across the state, maintaining the same fatality level reflects the impact of our sustained enforcement, rescue response and public enlightenment efforts.

“These figures have further strengthened our resolve to do more.

“Consequently, the command has already developed additional strategies aimed at improving drivers’ behaviour,” she said.

Mrs Alexander listed the strategies to include expansion of public enlightenment, deepening stakeholder collaboration, and enhancing enforcement and rescue capabilities.

She said the objective was to reduce accidents and save more lives of road users.

Mrs Alexander praised the commands’ personnel and special marshals for their commitment, sacrifices, and professionalism. She urged road users to obey traffic rules, avoid speeding and dangerous driving, ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, and exercise patience and tolerance in high-traffic areas.

“Passengers should speak up against reckless driving, while pedestrians are advised to use designated crossings and remain alert at all times.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, and only through collective discipline can we achieve safer roads for all.

“While challenges remain, successes recorded, particularly during Operation Zero Tolerance, clearly demonstrate that with sustained commitment and cooperation, safer roads in Delta State are achievable.”

In the neighbouring Edo State, at least 11 people were killed, while seven others sustained injuries when a bus and truck collided on 17 January along the Benin–Agbor Road.

Witnesses said the crash occurred when the bus driver attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

The 18-seater commercial bus was travelling towards Lagos.

(NAN)