Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions after the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, described her husband, President Bola Tinubu, as “the architect of modern Nigeria.”

The remark was made in a post on her official Facebook page on Thursday, where she wrote, “The architect of modern Nigeria who rekindled hope in the hearts of his people.”

As of three days after the post, it had attracted more than 10,000 reactions, 5,900 comments and 268 shares, according to the platform.

The post drew widespread criticism on social media, with many Nigerians using satire, biblical references, and sharp commentary to express dissatisfaction.

Some commenters criticised the government’s economic policies.

Muhammad Jibo wrote, “The Jagaban of modern Nigeria who removed fuel subsidy completely, revived foreign loans on existing debts, increased taxes instead of salaries, and replaced the national anthem.”

Others used biblical or historical metaphors. Oluwatimilehin Emmanuel said, “Jezebel dey praise Zaccheus.”

Abiodun Olalekan called the president “the Pharaoh of Nigeria — the number one tax collector in our history,” while Alade Bernard referred to him as “the modern Zacchaeus and a borrowing professional.”

Several users expressed disappointment rather than anger. MI Vonke-Lome Jere commented, “Tinubu has the capacity to change things around, but I am confused — what is happening?”

Adeka Adeka asked, “Who increased pain, not rekindled hope,” while Sammykaiz Junior wrote, “Which hope?”

Some responses targeted both the First Lady and the presidency. Joe Martian said, “Like husband, like wife,” while Afrika Frank added, “97-year-old man by force president.”

Several users said they visited the comment section for amusement. Hussein Danjani Hadejia wrote, “I prefer to go straight to the comment section — that’s where I find happiness.”

Tinubu’s reform

The reactions come amid widespread public dissatisfaction over Nigeria’s economic conditions following major reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration, including the removal of petrol subsidy, exchange-rate unification, increased taxation and public sector revenue reforms.

While the federal government has repeatedly defended the policies as necessary steps toward economic recovery, critics argue that the measures have deepened hardship for millions of Nigerians.

The federal government has also consistently maintained that the reforms are beginning to yield results, citing increased revenue and infrastructure funding, a position it has used to counter opposition criticism.

Public frustration over the cost of living has previously triggered protests and sustained criticism on social media, forming the backdrop against which political praise — particularly from government officials — is often met with backlash.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Mrs Tinubu has publicly praised her husband on social media.

On 8 January, she wrote that under President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria was experiencing “a rebirth with increased revenue, renewed infrastructure and clear signs of economic recovery.”

On 2 January, she described him as “my president, your president, our president in 2026 and beyond.”

Earlier posts include describing the president as “Father of the Nation” on 18 December 2025, and stating on 27 December 2025 that he had addressed many critical challenges facing the country and would further consolidate his efforts in a second term beginning in 2027.

She has also, on several occasions between September and November 2025, shared messages portraying the president as committed to national development, unity and long-term leadership.