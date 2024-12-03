Some northern youth staged a protest at the entrance of the National Assembly on Tuesday to warn those criticising the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, for supporting the tax reform bills proposed by President Bola Tinubu.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “Leave Senator Barau alone,” ” Senator Barau: The pro-masses lawmaker,” ” Stop attacking Senator Barau,” “Senator Barau is the new leader of the North,” and “Senator Barau: The Sardauna of our era.”

Mr Jibrin had been facing verbal attacks from some quarters in Northern Nigeria since the tax reform bills was introduced at the National Assembly.

The deputy senate president, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, presided over the plenary last Wednesday when members of Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms appeared before the Senate to brief the senators on the nitty-gritty of the bills.

On that day, some senators, specifically, Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume and his Bauchi Central counterpart, Abdul Ningi, attempted to stop members of the committee from being admitted into the chamber.

The issue generated a heated debate on the floor of the Senate during which some of the northern senators attempted to stage a walkout but later rescinded their decision.

Though the Deputy Senate President has not publicly stated his position on the tax reform bills, from all indications, he appears to be supporting them.

The tax reform bills passed second reading at the Senate last Thursday and were referred to the Senate Committee on Finance chaired by Niger East Senator, Sani Musa, for further legislative action, including holding a public hearing.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, also directed the committee to involve the National Economic Council (NEC), Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Civil Society Organisations in the public hearing.

However, the committee in charge has not fixed a date for the public hearing.

Protesters speak

Tijjani Mohammed who addressed journalists on behalf of the protesters said those hurling abusive words on the deputy senate president because of his role on the tax reform bills are “enemies of the North”.

Mr Mohammed, a former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), noted that youth in Northern Nigeria are not opposed to the bills.

“And let me tell you one thing: those who, for the past few days, have been attacking Senator Barau, are the enemies of the north, enemies of Nigeria, enemies of our generation, enemies of progress. Let them cease.

“We are not against reforms, including tax reforms and whatever will fast-track our region’s development, and indeed the entire country would be supported by us,” he said.

Mr Mohammed encouraged Mr Jibrin to continue representing the interest of the North with sincerity.

He also appreciated the deputy senate president for sponsoring the North-west Development Commission Bill.

“He has done marvelously well. In this assembly, he is the best senator in the North given his bill on the North West Development Commission.

“Let me tell you, if the challenges of the North West are addressed, more than half of our challenges in the country will be addressed,” Mr Mohammed said.

