Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the nation’s security architecture and ensuring veterans are not left behind. Governor Radda made the pledge on Thursday during the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day parade and wreath laying ceremony held at the Peoples Square, Katsina.

He described the occasion as a solemn tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of fallen heroes who laid down their lives for Nigeria’s peace, unity, and dignity. He also acknowledged living veterans and active-duty personnel whose daily commitment continues to shield the nation from internal and external threats.

“In Katsina State, we hold this day with profound reverence. Our soil has known the footsteps of many gallant soldiers—some who returned as heroes, others whose names now grace memorials, and countless more whose sacrifices remain unspoken but never forgotten,” Mr Radda said.

He commended the armed forces for their exceptional heroism in confronting insurgency, banditry, and other security challenges facing the nation. He noted that troops have demonstrated dedication by patrolling rural communities, rescuing hostages, securing schools, and restoring hope to displaced families across Katsina State.

Mr Radda disclosed that his administration has strengthened collaboration with security agencies through intelligence sharing, logistical support, and welfare interventions for service personnel and their families. He assured that the state government would continue to invest in community-based security initiatives to complement military efforts.

Addressing veterans, the governor said their legacy remains the foundation of the nation’s peace, while urging active troops to sustain their sacrifice for future security. He also expressed condolences to families of fallen heroes, describing their loss as a collective sorrow and their resilience as an inspiration to all.

“True remembrance is not confined to wreaths and silence. It demands action—to build a Nigeria worthy of their sacrifice, where peace is not just declared but lived, and where justice, opportunity, and dignity are guaranteed for all,” Governor Radda stated. He prayed for the repose of the souls of departed heroes and asked God to grant strength to serving personnel.

The event featured wreath laying ceremonies and prayers for the nation’s peace and security. Top government officials at the event include Deputy Governor Faruk Lawal;

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Nasir Yahaya Daura; Commander 17 Brigade Nigeria Army, Babatunde Omopariola a brigadier-general; representative of the Emir of Katsina; Katsina State Commissioner of Police, Bello Shehu and the Commander of 213 Forward Operating Base Nigerian Air Force, CI Illoh an air commodore.

Others are the Chairperson, Nigerian Legion, Katsina Chapter Ahmed Hussaini,a retired warrant officer; Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Muazu and representative of widows of the fallen heroes.