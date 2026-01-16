Imo State Liaison Committee for the 2nd Niger Delta Games has mobilised all the local government areas in the state for proper screening and scouting of athletes for the games scheduled for Benin, Edo State.

The Chairperson of the State Liaison Committee, Obinna Onyeocha, told journalists that the state is prepared and fully ready to improve on their last outing in Uyo.

The state is determined to improve on its performance at the maiden edition in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and has through the Commissioner for Sports urged the local government areas to ensure they registered the very best athletes that will participate in the state trials.

Mr Onyeocha also revealed that they are working with the 17 accredited state sports associations and their coaches to ensure a successful scouting.

“We in the State Liaison Committee have been working with recognised sports associations, and we have appealed to all local government areas to ensure the prompt registration of eligible athletes to guarantee full representation for the state,” Mr Onyeocha told NDG Media.

In concluding, Mr Onyeocha, declared that “Imo State is fully prepared for the Games, young talents from across the state have been identified and mobilised”.