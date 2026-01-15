The terrorism trial of two alleged top leaders of Ansaru, an Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group, stalled on Thursday at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The proceeding was cut short after the defence lawyer reported to the judge that he was denied access to the two defendants – Mahmud Usman and Abubakar Abba – in the custody of the State Security Service (SSS).

The two men, who were captured alive by Nigerian security forces in August 2025, face 32 terrorism-related charges linking them to illegal mining and terrorist attacks in Nigeria between 2013 and 2015.

They were subsequently arraigned in September 2025. One of them, Mr Usman, pleaded guilty to one of the 32 counts, prompting the judge to sentence him to 15 years’ imprisonment. The other defendant, Mr Abba, pleaded not guilty to all 32 counts.

The defence lawyer, Bala Dakum, told trial judge Emeka Nwite on Thursday, which was scheduled for commencement of trial, that he could not proceed because he had been unable to meet with the defendants since taking over the case in October 2025.

He further explained that the defendants were new to him and that he had only seen the charges.

Mr Dakum therefore requested that the defendants be transferred to a correctional centre to enable the court to make progress in the case. “If they want us to proceed, I just have to have access to them or they should be taken to any of the prison facilities,” he said.

The prosecution lawyer, David Kaswe, who said he came prepared to call his first witness on Thursday, noted that there was an ongoing facility upgrade at the SSS headquarters, where the suspects are being held, aimed at ensuring compliance with global best practices.

He said access to all detainees, including the defendants, would be difficult until the upgrade was completed.

Mr Kaswe apologised and appealed for an adjournment to allow the facility upgrade to be completed.

Judge Nwite, however, expressed concern over the request for adjournment. He noted that the case was scheduled for the commencement of the trial, prompting him to abandon other engagements to ensure the trial began.

He lamented that despite sitting as a vacation judge and movement restrictions due to the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, “It is as if all the efforts I am making are going nowhere. I should be resting by now because during the period of Christmas and New Year celebrations, I was here.”

The judge then asked the leader of the SSS operatives in court how long the upgrade would last.

Responding, the officer said he could not state categorically when the work would be completed but added that it might be done by March or April, as it was being carried out in cooperation with international agencies.

When the judge noted that the project’s completion date would guide the next hearing date in the case, Mr Kaswe undertook to concede to the transfer of the defendants to the correction centre if their lawyers are unable to have access to them before the next court sitting on the matter.

He reminded the court that the first defendant, Mr Usman, was already a convict, having pleaded guilty to one of the 32 counts against him and having been sentenced accordingly.

But Mr Dakum insisted that the defendants should be given access to their lawyer and family members, especially the first defendant, whom he said has 19 children.

Having taken note of the undertaking given by the prosecution, the judge adjourned the case until 16 March for the commencement of the trial.

Prior conviction

The globally wanted suspected terrorists linked to al-Qaeda were arraigned before judge Nwite in September last year on 32 counts including mostly terrorism charges.

At that arraignment, Mr Usman pleaded guilty to one count of illegal mining, which prosecutors said was used to fund terrorist activities. Mr Usman was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment.

The remaining 31 counts, including terrorism financing, kidnapping and bombings, are still before the court. His co-defendant, Mr Abba, had denied all charges.

Following the not-guilty pleas, the judge ordered that they be remanded to the SSS facility in Abuja, pending the conclusion of the trial.